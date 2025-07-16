CCX Roofing Showcases Industry-Leading Warranties and Elite Manufacturer Certifications

CCX Roofing

CCX Roofing highlights its industry-leading warranties and exclusive manufacturer certifications that set the company apart.

These certifications are more than badges — they’re proof of our dedication to doing things the right way, every time” — Cody Clinger, CEO

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its continued commitment to quality and long-term customer value, CCX Roofing is proud to highlight its industry-leading warranties and exclusive manufacturer certifications that set the company apart in both residential and commercial roofing markets.With a reputation built over eight years and more than 6,300 completed projects, CCX Roofing stands behind every job with a 10-year workmanship warranty and up to 50-year manufacturer warranties on most roofing materials. These protections provide peace of mind and real, lasting value for homeowners, property managers, and business owners alike.Warranties are only as strong as the company behind them—which is why CCX Roofing has earned elite status with four of North America’s leading roofing manufacturers.We’re proud to be certified by the industry’s top manufacturers — a mark of our quality, expertise, and commitment to customer satisfaction:● Malarkey Emerald Premium Contractor – Specialists in durable, eco-friendly roofing systems with extended product warranties.● GAF Master EliteContractor – Earned by only 2% of contractors nationwide. Provides access to GAF’s highest-tier warranties, including the Golden Pledge. ● CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster™ (SSM) – A designation awarded to fewer than 3% of contractors. Certified to offer SureStart PLUS extended warranty coverage with expert-level installation.● Owens Corning Preferred Contractor – Recognized for top-quality workmanship and customer service. Enables access to Owens Corning’s enhanced system warranties.“These certifications are more than badges — they’re proof of our dedication to doing things the right way, every time,” said Cody Clinger, owner of CCX Roofing. “They allow us to offer some of the strongest warranties in the industry, giving our customers confidence that their investment is protected for the long haul.”Whether it's a residential insurance claim, a commercial flat roof, or a full exterior renovation including siding, gutters, windows, and stone or stucco accents, CCX Roofing backs every job with expert craftsmanship, responsive service, and industry-leading protections.

