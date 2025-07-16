OSCE Mission to BiH Deputy Head visited Mostar today

MOSTAR, 16 July 2025 – The Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), Zahid Movlazada, visited Mostar today to engage with local and international stakeholders and to underscore the Mission’s commitment to supporting constructive political dialogue, democratic governance, and security across the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton.

In a meeting with the Prime Minister of Herzegovina-Neretva Canton, the Deputy Head of Mission discussed the current political landscape at the cantonal level and the Mission’s work to help foster effective collaboration with the government. Key topics included political dialogue, the safety and well-being of residents, improving the quality of education through curriculum reform.

Following, the Deputy Head of Mission and the Speaker of the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton Assembly discussed enhancing political relations at the cantonal level and exploring new avenues for collaboration between the Assembly and the Mission. Themeeting underscored the importance of transparent governance, anti-corruption, as well as effective responses to emerging challenges in fulfilling the obligations of institutions to citizens and in promoting stability and democratic development.

In his meeting with the Office of the High Representative and the European Union Special Representative in Mostar, the Deputy Head of Mission had the opportunity to exchange hear views on the current situation in Herzegovina-Neretva Canton.

Deputy Head of Mission Movlazada concluded his introductory trip to Mostar by visiting the dedicated team at the Mission’s Field Office, where he listened to the staff about challenges and opportunities of implementing the OSCE mandate in the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton, with the aim of reinforcing the Mission’s support institutions, civil society and communities across the canton.

The Mission remains dedicated to working collaboratively with local and international partners toward bolstering a safe and democratic environment in Bosnia and Herzegovina.