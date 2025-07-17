TMetric Launches Enhanced Invoices to Speed Up and Simplify Billing

TMetric launches a smarter Invoices feature to simplify billing, reduce errors, and help teams get paid faster, right from the app.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMetric , the trusted time tracking and productivity platform for professional teams, has announced a major update to its Invoices feature. The redesigned experience makes it easier than ever to create, manage, and send accurate client invoices, right from the TMetric app.The new Invoices are designed to remove bottlenecks from the billing process, enabling teams to save time, reduce errors, and get paid faster. Whether you are managing multiple clients or tracking hours across projects, TMetric now provides complete control over the invoicing workflow.Highlights of the updated TMetric invoices:+ Create and Customize: generate polished, professional invoices in just a few clicks, complete with custom fields like ID, subject, and billing date.+ Live Preview: review drafts in real time to ensure everything looks perfect before hitting send.+ Multiple Export Options: choose between Excel and PDF formats to fit your workflow and client preferences.+ Send In-App: no need to jump between tools, send invoices directly from TMetric for faster turnaround.+ Edit Anytime: access and update any invoice via the improved Invoices dashboard with full visibility and control.“Billing shouldn’t slow down your business or disrupt your workflow,” said Oleksandr Kostenko, Head of Product at TMetric. “With these enhanced invoices, we’re giving teams the power to take full control over managing payments, from setting custom rates to delivering professional, error-free invoices, all within one platform. It’s about making sure payments happen faster so teams can focus on what truly matters: growing their business and serving clients better.”TMetric’s enhanced invoicing is ideal for project-based businesses, digital agencies, consultancies, as well as teams, balancing multiple client accounts and contractors. When paired with TMetric’s robust time tracking and reporting features, this feature creates a complete billing solution tailored for modern, distributed work environments.For a full overview of the new invoicing capabilities and how they can help your business improve billing and get paid faster, visit the TMetric blog:Explore all features and start your free trial today: https://tmetric.com About TMetricTMetric is a time tracking web app for both freelancers and big companies. This app provides control over time intervals and project budgets, offering flexible billable rates, crystal clear reporting, transparent team monitoring, and lots of integrations, all wrapped up into a light interface. Get accurate data on how much time is spent on certain projects, clients, and tasks in an instant.

