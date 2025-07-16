WILL Interactive Named to Training Industry’s 2025 AI Coaching & Learner Support Tools Watch List

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WILL Interactive, a pioneer in proven effective human performance improvement training, has been named to Training Industry’s 2025 Watch List for AI Coaching & Learner Support Tools , recognizing the company’s innovation in leveraging AI to enhance workplace learning and development.This prestigious recognition highlights WILL’s unique ability to combine AI-powered learner support with emotionally engaging training experiences that drive measurable improvement in human performance. WILL’s training goes beyond awareness by using AI to help learners reflect, build confidence, and make better real-world decisions.“We’re honored to be recognized for our work in AI-driven training,” said Sharon Sloane, President and CEO of WILL Interactive. “AI should make training smarter, not colder. Our approach blends smart technology with human-centered storytelling to create learning that sticks and scales.”The announcement follows a year of momentum for WILL, including a major brand repositioning, new microlearning modules in six languages, and the release of its Culture Diagnostic Tool, an interactive AI-supported assessment that identifies organizational strengths and pinpoints training needs with unprecedented precision.Training Industry’s Watch Lists are designed to spotlight leading companies whose solutions demonstrate excellence, innovation, and growth potential in key categories of corporate learning. Selections are based on platform quality, industry visibility, innovation, and the ability to deliver impact at scale.About WILL InteractiveWILL Interactive builds immersive training that changes behavior, not just knowledge. Through interactive storytelling and real-world decision-making, WILL helps organizations across the private sector, healthcare and government foster safer, more inclusive, and higher-performing workplace cultures.To learn more, visit www.willinteractive.com Media Contact:Brittney Sweeneybrittney@willinteractive.com(301) 983-6006

