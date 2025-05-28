WILL Interactive Wins TELLY Awards for Groundbreaking Immersive Training

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WILL Interactive has earned two honors in the 46th Annual Telly Awards, which recognize excellence in video and television across all screens. The awards celebrate WILL’s continued innovation in immersive, interactive training and mark national recognition for two standout programs:● Common Ground Industrial (CGI) received a Telly in General–Education & Training in the Immersive, Interactive & Mixed Media category.● Cyber received a Telly in Craft–Use of Interactivity in the Immersive, Interactive & Mixed Media category.These programs were among more than 13,000 entries submitted globally and judged by a panel of leaders from top media platforms, production companies, agencies, and networks, including Roku, ESPN, NASA, Hearst, LinkedIn, and more.Award-Winning Programs at a GlanceCommon Ground Industrial (CGI)CGI is a first-of-its-kind immersive training program created for manufacturing and industrial workforces. Built using WILL Interactive’s proprietary interactive movie format, the program teaches essential skills in communication, teamwork, and conflict resolution. Users become the lead characters in realistic stories and learn how to make good decisions regarding safety concerns, interpersonal dynamics, and management pressures in industrial environments.CybersecurityWILL’s course revolutionizes cybersecurity training by sharing immersive stories about actual events. Users are placed in dynamic scenarios involving phishing, ransomware, and insider threats. With multiple decision points and branching narratives, participants learn not only what to look out for but also how their choices affect broader organizational security. This program strengthens awareness, accountability, and proactive defense strategies across the workforce.“Winning two Telly Awards is an honor,” said Sharon Sloane, CEO of WILL Interactive. “They recognize and validate that learning makes a more positive and lasting real-life impact when it’s fun, challenging, and thought-provoking by depicting real-world events and complexities.”About the Telly AwardsNow in its 46th year, The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all platforms. This year’s winners include some of the world’s most respected brands. In addition to WILL Interactive, other Telly winners include Pixar, Microsoft, MTV, Telemundo, and NASA.According to Telly Managing Director Amanda Needham, "Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, shaping truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues.”Explore all 2025 winners at www.tellyawards.com/winners About WILL InteractiveWILL Interactive is the world leader in immersive training for improving human decision-making and on-the-job human performance. For over three decades, WILL has delivered award-winning, story-based training based on real events that help solve real-world challenges in compliance, safety, inclusion, cybersecurity, leadership, and culture. WILL's Interactive Behavior Modification System has been proven effective in nine independent studies and are trusted by hundreds of leading organizations, including the U.S. Government (DOD, DOS, TSA, USDA), National Football League, Mercedes-Benz, Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard, Yale New Haven Health, Hospital Sisters Health System, Disney and over 500 others.Explore WILL Interactive at www.willinteractive.com For media inquiries, please contact Sharon Sloane at sharon@willinteractive.com or call 301-983-6006.

