New York State Department of Agriculture Announces New York Apple...

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, in collaboration with the New York Apple Marketing Order (AMO) Advisory Board, announced today nearly $1.65 million has been awarded to three organizations that will help to boost promotion of New York’s apple industry for the 2025 crop year. The awards were made following a competitive review process designed to identify projects that offer clear value, measurable outcomes, and align with AMO’s strategic priorities. Proposals were evaluated and selected by the growers, processors, and storage operators that comprise the AMO Advisory Board.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The Department thanks all the applicants for their thoughtful proposals to ensure the growth and success of the apple industry. I also thank New York’s apple growers for their ongoing investment in these collective marketing efforts that benefit the industry as a whole and introduce even more consumers to New York apples.”

AMO Chair Randy Pratt said, “The marketing of New York Apples is a concerted effort of the Department, the AMO Board and the organizations selected by a detailed process. These organizations along with the many apple packing and shipping companies in New York will promote and market New York’s wonderful apple crop. We look forward to a successful year for all New York apple growers.”

The following organizations were awarded:

The New York Apple Association (NYAA) has been awarded $1.5 million in funding for two initiatives. The first focuses on consumer marketing and will support a wide-reaching campaign that promotes New York apples through social media, digital advertising, and partnerships with influencers and media outlets. A second NYAA-led initiative was selected under the retail promotional marketing category, supporting in-store promotions, merchandising, cooperative advertising, and retailer engagement to drive increased sales and visibility of New York apples.

Shift•ology Communication has been awarded $47,560 in funding under the innovative marketing category for a project that will bring interactive, livestreamed Virtual Farm Trips to classrooms and other audiences, offering a behind-the-scenes look at New York apple farms and connecting consumers directly with growers. Shift•ology will work closely with New York growers to amplify their voices in a new and engaging way.

Category Partners has been awarded $100,000 in funding under the market research category. Their project will deliver a detailed analysis of consumer preferences, retail trends, and processed product opportunities using NIQ data and regional consumer surveys. As a national leader in produce market analysis, Category Partners offers growers, shippers, and processors critical insights that will inform planting, positioning, and marketing strategies in an increasingly competitive retail landscape.

These four projects were selected for their strategic value, industry impact, and alignment with the long-term goals of the Apple Marketing Order. Implementation will begin in July 2025 and continue through the 2025–2026 marketing season.

New York Apple Association Cynthia Haskins said, “The New York Apple Association, comprised of apple growers across New York State, has proudly partnered with the AMO since its inception. Our mission is to lead marketing, advertising, promotion, and educational efforts that build awareness and drive demand for New York apples. This coming season, we anticipate producing well over 32 million bushels of apples. Leveraging grower-contributed funds allows us to expand our reach and connect consumers to the quality and freshness of apples grown in our state. New York apple shippers distribute fruit not only locally, but also across the country and internationally. Continued support through Apple Marketing Order (AMO) funding is greatly appreciated as we carry out this important work on behalf of New York apple growers.”

Shift•ology Communication founder and CEO Melanie Wilt, APR said, “It’s always a privilege to work with people who are shaping the future of food production, and this partnership reflects the kind of meaningful, values-driven work we strive for. Each time we get to help a grower tell their story and connect with a consumer of any age, we improve agricultural and health literacy. And, that's a win at both ends of the food supply chain.”

Category Partners’ Senior Vice President of Research Cara Ammon said, “We are excited to support the New York apple industry with this project. We are confident the insights the growers, distributors, and processors receive will be invaluable as they build their strategic plans for the future.”

Funding for these projects comes from assessments paid by New York apple growers through the AMO, which is then administered by Empire State Department, supported by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. In recognition of that, the selection process emphasized not only experience and performance history, but also innovative thinking and the potential to amplify the reach and impact of grower dollars through strategic partnerships.