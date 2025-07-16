Kellogg & Sovereign® Consulting Joins CLA Global as Alliance Member

This alliance allows us to offer more robust services to our clients.

Kellogg & Sovereign® Consulting is proud join as an alliance member of CLA Global, providing clients with additional services, innovative solutions & expertise.

This alliance with CLA Global positions K&S to deliver on an even greater scale, ensuring our clients benefit from enhanced expertise, resources, and international reach.” — Jason Ramey, CEO, Kellogg & Sovereign Consulting.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kellogg & Sovereign® Consulting (K&S), a recognized leader in funding and compliance consulting, is pleased to announce it has joined as an Alliance member of CLA Global Limited (CLA Global), a leading international organization comprised of independent accounting and advisory firms. This milestone places K&S among an esteemed group of new US alliance members, further amplifying its market presence and delivering expanded capabilities to clients, employees, and stakeholders.K&S is welcomed into the CLA Global community, extending its influence within a global organization spanning over 235 offices and consisting of more than 15,000 personnel.“We are excited to be growing our US alliance membership with the addition of Kellogg & SovereignConsulting as we focus on growth and building meaningful connections across the US,” said Alex Bruneau, Principal at CLA LLP.“This alliance with CLA Global positions K&S to deliver on an even greater scale, ensuring our clients benefit from enhanced expertise, resources, and international reach,” said Jason Ramey, CEO at Kellogg & Sovereign Consulting. “We are thrilled to take this step forward as we continue to focus on delivering exceptional solutions to the organizations we serve.”Participation in CLA Global affords alliance firms—including K&S—flexible access to global resources, best practices, and industry insights, all without the requirements of full network membership. CLA U.S., a top 10 accounting and consulting firm, brings robust expertise in K-12 education, healthcare, and grants, strongly aligning with K&S’s commitment to service, integrity, and results.Through this partnership, K&S is positioned to expand its service offerings, benefit from enhanced branding, and leverage collaborative go-to-market strategies and knowledge-sharing opportunities. Crucially, this alliance preserves K&S’s ESOP structure and operational independence while providing greater value to clients and rewarding professional growth opportunities for its team.About Kellogg & SovereignConsultingKellogg & SovereignConsulting is a leading provider of professional program management services for schools and libraries in the E-Rate Program, and health care providers in the FCC’s Rural Health Care Program. Its clients range from rural K-12 schools, single site libraries and rural health clinics to large urban school districts, library systems and regional health centers. Kellogg & SovereignConsulting is an independent alliance member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.