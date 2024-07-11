YourMarketer LLC: Empowering Digital Accessibility Through a New Strategic Partnership with accessiBe
YourMarketer LLC announced its strategic partnership with accessiBe, a market leader in web accessibility, promoting equal digital access to information online.
We are proud to provide our clients with the ability to make their websites available to everyone, while also helping to achieve compliance and mitigate legal risk.”FAIRFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move towards promoting digital inclusivity, YourMarketer LLC has announced its strategic partnership with accessiBe, the market leader in web accessibility. This collaboration underscores YourMarketer's dedication to empowering its clients to equalize the web experience to include people with disabilities, facilitating equal access to information and services online.
— Jennifer Palmer Farrington
Through this partnership, YourMarketer is equipped to revolutionize its clients' approach to website accessibility. Leveraging accessiBe's cutting-edge ecosystem of solutions, YourMarketer can now empower its clients to not only meet accessibility standards but also prioritize usability for all users. This initiative highlights YourMarketer's dedication to making their clients' businesses more accessible to everyone, regardless of their abilities, fostering a culture of inclusion and equality in the digital space.
Beyond the ethical imperative, enhancing website accessibility positions YourMarketer's clients at the forefront of advanced AI, can expand their audience reach, enhance their brand reputation with a strong commitment to inclusion as a value, and can mitigate legal risks associated with non-compliance.
YourMarketer's integration of accessiBe's technology into its services enables comprehensive 24-hour monitoring and automated maintenance scans, helping to ensure that new and updated content remains accessible. Furthermore, YourMarketer's clients will benefit from monthly compliance audits, in order to maintain the highest web accessibility standards.
“Joining the accessiBe Partner Program was a no-brainer for us,” said Jennifer Palmer Farrington, owner of YourMarketer. “We are proud to provide our clients with the ability to make their websites available to everyone, while also helping to achieve compliance and mitigate legal risk.”
We're proud to partner with YourMarketer as they navigate the vital journey of web accessibility, promoting digital inclusion," remarked Dekel Skoop, Co-founder and CEO of accessiBe. "By equipping them with the tools necessary to help make their clients' websites accessible to all, we're welcoming another ambassador of change into our fold. Together, we are amplifying our message of creating an inclusive digital world, resonating louder and reaching further, making a tangible difference in the lives of many."
###
About YourMarketer LLC
YourMarketer bridges the gap between marketers and businesses. Our focus on the professional services sector allows us to carefully match clients with individuals experienced in their specific industry. Our veteran freelancers offer expert marketing services, including branded marketing strategy and marketing plans, social media services, graphic design, website design and video editing and production. To learn more visit www.YourMarketer.com.
About accessible
accessiBe is the market leader in web accessibility, providing an ecosystem of solutions for any business. Trusted by over 200,000 websites, ranging from small businesses to industry leaders, accessiBe streamlines the process of making websites more accessible. Our solutions support businesses, agencies, and non-profits in embracing inclusion and reaching a wider audience while promoting accessibility in accordance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines and with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
For more information, visit www.accessibe.com.
Jennifer Palmer Farrington
YourMarketer LLC
+1 203-894-6473
j.farrington@yourmarketer.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn