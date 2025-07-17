TEAM Software by WorkWave Continues To Deliver Earned Wage Access To Its Clients Through The 'DailyPay Built-In' Partnership

ACT Security Group Now Offers DailyPay to Its Employees, Improving Productivity, Retention, and Job Satisfaction

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay, a worktech platform and the leading provider of On-Demand Pay, is expanding its earned wage access solution to more TEAM Software by WorkWave clients through their partnership together.TEAM Software client ACT Security Group , Texas-based contract security service, will now offer the financial wellness solution through the “DailyPay Built-In” partnership. Employees will now be able to access their pay as they earn it in real-time. DailyPay’s innovative offering integrates seamlessly into existing payroll systems, providing an immediate value-add to employers and their employees without the need for implementation. TEAM Software’s earned wage access offering is a standard feature of TEAM Software's WinTeam platform that comes at no cost to employers.“What makes this especially remarkable is the seamless nature of this rollout for ACT Security Group,” explained Carly Brush, SVP, HCM, DailyPay. “As a client of TEAM Software, they gained this powerful benefit automatically through the 'DailyPay Built-In' partnership, with no effort, implementation time, additional cost, or change to payroll on their part. TEAM Software's proactive integration of DailyPay means their clients, like ACT Security Group, effortlessly provide a modern financial wellness solution.”ACT Security Group combines innovative technologies and a team of trained professionals to ensure their client’s security. By offering “DailyPay Built-In”, ACT Security Group is giving their workers more control over their pay, which can boost how well they work, make them want to stay longer, and make them happier at work, all without extra cost. This strategic move demonstrates ACT Security Group’s dedication to supporting their employees and their financial wellness.“Through WinTeam, we now can make earned wages accessible and available to our employees instantaneously - with no implementation time or cost,” said Jenny Schoenfeld, Chief Operating Officer, ACT Security Group. “We recognize the value in financial wellness benefits for our employees and we’re grateful to empower them with choice and control over their earned pay.”Research from Arizent shows that employees with DailyPay are more productive, more engaged, and stay longer on the job. Over 9 in 10 (93%) of employers say DailyPay provides a valuable addition to their suite of benefits with 89% of employers saying they would recommend DailyPay to peers in the industry.About TEAM SoftwareTEAM Software by WorkWave develops market-leading solutions for companies powered by distributed workforces, specifically those serving the commercial cleaning and security guarding sectors. TEAM Software's technology enables companies to manage and optimize their business, from front-line service delivery to back-office financial management, by providing business-critical information to reduce risk and costs and improve efficiency, profitability, and growth. TEAM Software is the premier partner and recognized global technology leader for companies that keep the world clean, safe, and secure. Customers count on TEAM Software's proven industry expertise, world-class software solutions, and exceptional customer experience. Headquartered in the U.S., TEAM has additional bases of operation in Australia and the U.K. For more information, visit teamsoftware.com.About DailyPayDailyPay is a worktech platform that offers industry-leading On-Demand Pay, as well as financial wellness solutions, for employers and employees. DailyPay serves a business-to-business-to-consumer (“B2B2C”) ecosystem with its mission to power daily opportunities by providing employers with solutions to create a more engaged and productive workforce and by empowering employees to live a better financial life. DailyPay’s platform, featuring an industry-leading On-Demand Pay solution, empowers employees to take control of their working lives, realize the benefit of their hard work in real time, and help them break living the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press Media Contacts:David Schwarzdavid.schwarz@dailypay.comSamantha Padillasamantha.padilla@dailypay.com

