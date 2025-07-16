AAPEX 2025 Publishes New Exhibitor Floor Plan and Event Schedule

Conference Organizers, Auto Care Association and MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers, Highlight Notable Events and Networking Opportunities

LAS VEGAS, GA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) has released the exhibitor floor plan and full show schedule for its annual event this fall. One of the most significant enhancements this year is the segmentation of exhibitors by product and service category. This change enables attendees to more easily navigate the show floor and focus on areas relevant to their needs. Exhibitors also benefit, as the new layout helps attract qualified buyers who are actively seeking specific products and solutions.“Evidence of the industry’s evolution is reflected in the dynamic range of technologies, products, and services offered by today’s aftermarket companies,” said MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Vice President of Events Liz Goad. “AAPEX’s complete categorization of the show floor by product segment is a strong example of how we’re working to enhance the experience for both attendees and exhibitors.”The event is spread across three main halls within The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum. AAPEX will feature an array of exhibitors from more than 1,400 different product categories. It will also continue to house Joe’s Garage, a popular feature for hands-on training and product demonstrations with its 10 fully operational service bays.In addition to focused sections like Tool & Equipment, Tire Servicing, and Electric Vehicles, AAPEX will feature a dedicated area for international sourcing and global suppliers. Nearly one-third of AAPEX exhibitors represent more than 46 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Brazil and China. The event also offers International Matchmaking services to help connect suppliers with buyers from around the world.Full show schedule and selected highlightsThe full show schedule features more than 75 unique training sessions across eight distinct learning tracks. This includes 14 expert-led diagnostic sessions presented by WORLDPAC Technical Training Institute, designed for independent repair technicians, and 18 targeted sessions delivered by NAPA Autotech.AAPEX will feature innovation stages on the exhibit hall floor. Each stage will offer a selection of product demonstrations and education sessions focused on emerging areas of interest, such as EV repair and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibration.Attendees can look forward to a full lineup of events and networking opportunities being hosted at AAPEX 2025, including:● AAPEX Reception. Monday, November 3, 2025, 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in The Venetian Expo, Level 2 Lobby. Kick off AAPEX with the industry’s best welcome party. Open to everyone; no RSVP needed.● Keynote Breakfast. Tuesday, November 4, 2025, from 6:30 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. in the Palazzo Ballroom located in The Venetian Hotel. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky will recount how he used his mind to beat bigger, faster, and stronger competitors. Tickets are required; reserve your table here.● Free Buyers Lunch. Daily from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the International Sourcing Hall, Caesars Forum. Open exclusively to buyers, this lunch is a relaxed space to recharge while talking shop with fellow decision-makers. Available while supplies last. No RSVP needed.● Beers and Gears Networking Reception. Tuesday, November 4, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in Joe’s Garage in The Venetian Expo, Level 1. Join us for a casual networking event for service and repair professionals. Open to everyone; no RSVP needed.● Import Vehicle Community Fabulous Networking Reception. Tuesday, November 4, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the Titian Ballroom located in The Venetian Hotel. This reception brings together many of the key players in the import and export community. Tickets required; contact Angela.chiang@autocare.org with ticket inquiries.● The Overseas Automotive Council (OAC)'s Global Reception. Tuesday, November 4, 2025, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Flight Club Las Vegas, The Venetian Hotel. This international reception brings together 500+ buyers, distributors, and suppliers from 40+ countries, making it a must-attend for anyone looking to grow global relationships. Tickets required; more info here.● MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Member & Media Breakfast Briefing. Wednesday, November 5, 2025, from 7:15 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. in the Media Center, Casanova 501, located in The Venetian. A concise briefing on aftermarket trends exclusively for MEMA members and credentialed media. Registration is required; contact mgardner@mema.org for more info.● Women in Auto Care Awards Ceremony Breakfast. Wednesday, November 5, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. (conference room location to be announced). This annual networking breakfast will also incorporate the presentation of the annual Women of the Year Awards. Nominations for this award program are currently open and tickets are required; more info here.● Student Engine Assembly Competition. Wednesday, November 5, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in Joe’s Garage. Teams of vocational students race to disassemble and reassemble a Chevy 350 engine. More info here.● Women in Auto Care and Their Allies Reception. Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Titian Ballroom located in The Venetian. A reception dedicated to its mission of connecting, empowering and mentoring women within the auto care industry. Open to everyone; no RSVP needed. More info here.“The automotive aftermarket is facing a lot of uncertainty as the supply chain gets rewired, which makes events like AAPEX all the more important,” added Auto Care Association Vice President of Meetings & Events Mark Bogdansky. “The changes we’ve made and events we’ve added are designed to help the tens of thousands of buyers in attendance find what they need fast, despite the expansive conference exhibit floor.Registration informationRegistration for AAPEX 2025 is now open. Passes cost $75 until September 26th, and $100 thereafter. Training sessions cost $150 per session, and a package of five sessions is available for $400. Qualified vocational students and members of the media may be eligible for a complimentary pass to AAPEX.AAPEX strongly recommends that attendees secure hotel reservations as soon as possible using onPeak, the official AAPEX housing partner.About AAPEXAAPEX unites the more than $2.3 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and historically draws more than 2,600 exhibiting companies from around the world. AAPEX is co-owned by the Auto Care Association and MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers. For more information, visit AAPEX 2025 or e-mail: info@aapexshow.com.

