New AAPEX 2025 Media Guide Highlights Economic Impact of the Automotive Aftermarket

As the average age of vehicles rises, Americans are increasingly reliant on the aftermarket to keep their 291 million vehicles operating safely

The automotive aftermarket is the biggest market many Americans have never heard of and yet we are reliant on it to keep our vehicles in operation.” — Mark Bogdansky

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid high interest rates, falling credit scores and new car payments topping $1,000 a month, Americans are holding on to their existing vehicles longer. The average age of the 291 million vehicles in the U.S. has grown to 12.8 years – up from 11.9 years in 2024.That’s according to a new Media Guide published by the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo ( AAPEX ). It includes statistics compiled by analysts in two comprehensive industry reports – the 2025 Joint Channel Forecast by MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers, the Auto Care Association and S&P Global Market Intelligence – and the 2025 Auto Care Factbook.MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers and the Auto Care Association co-produce AAPEX.“The automotive aftermarket is the biggest market many Americans have never heard of and yet we are reliant on it to keep our vehicles in operation,” said Auto Care Association Vice President of Trade Shows and Community Engagement Mark Bogdansky. “More than 80% of the U.S. service capacity rests in independent aftermarket repair shops – and behind that is a massive supply chain of manufacturers, distributors and retailers ensuring a ready supply of parts, tools and technology.”An engine of the U.S. economyGlobally, the automotive aftermarket has an estimated value of $2.3 trillion, based on data from 130 nations. The top 30 countries are responsible for more than 90% of that commerce and America tops that list.Further, the U.S. automotive aftermarket market is generally resistant to economic weakness. Indeed, it’s forecasted to grow 5.3% to $435 billion in 2025. That tallies up to about 1.5% of the 2024 gross domestic product (GDP).The automotive aftermarket is a sizable source of American jobs too. Collectively, it employs nearly 5 million professionals, which is nearly 3% of the total U.S. workforce.The U.S. supply chain consists of 6,700 automotive aftermarket parts manufacturers. Many of those are small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).Distributors move those parts through the supply chain to the 283,700 retailers – and then on to either repair shops or vehicle owners. Considering that each model of a modern vehicle has an estimated 30,000 unique parts, the significance of this supply chain becomes readily apparent.AAPEX attracts the “Who’s Who” of the aftermarketAAPEX is part of the annual Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week (AAIW) held in Las Vegas. It comprises AAPEX, and its co-located partner tradeshow, the SEMA Show (produced by the Specialty Equipment Market Association). The AAPEX show is open only to industry professionals.Every year about 45,000 participants from 128 different countries attend AAPEX. The show floor garners more than 2,600 manufacturers and suppliers across 557,800 square feet of exhibit space.Exhibitors include industry bellwethers such as Bosch, Sylvania, Mobil 1, Shell, Valvoline and Autel. Buyers count familiar household retail brands such as AutoZone, O’Reilly, Advance Auto Parts, NAPA/Genuine Parts Company and Walmart.Among the buyers in attendance last year, 64% said they hold the authority to make buying decisions. Another 35% said they have influence over purchasing decisions. Nearly half of all attendees (45%) report holding C-Suite titles. This was followed by managers (26%), technicians and skilled trades (16%) and support staff (12%).Overall, the show has also done well to attract the next generation of automotive aftermarket professionals, which the industry needs given a widespread talent shortage. About 40% of attendees at last year’s show were under the age of 44. Millennials made up 29% and Generation Z accounted for 10.5% of attendees.Attendees at AAPEX polled last year said the top reasons they attend are to:● find new products and innovations (65%);● find new suppliers (58%);● maintain existing relationships (54%); and● expand their networking relationships (54%).“Given recent trade uncertainty, the growing emphasis on reshoring manufacturing operations, and an aging vehicle fleet that increasingly requires maintenance and repairs, it’s reasonable to expect that finding new suppliers will again be a top reason for attending AAPEX 2025,” said MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Vice President of Events Liz Goad.“AAPEX has long been known as a show where business gets done,” she added. “It brings together an unmatched caliber of buyers with leading parts, technology, and solution providers, and this year’s reimagined show floor makes it easier than ever for attendees to find the right suppliers.”Registration and show informationMembers of the media may be eligible for a complimentary pass to AAPEX. A dedicated onsite media room is available for registered press in the Casanova, which is located in The Venetian, Level 1. An interactive map of the show floor, along with a concise list of key events are also available online.Registration is also open to automotive aftermarket professionals who can register to attend here. Passes cost $75 until September 26th, when the price increases to $100. AAPEX strongly recommends that attendees secure hotel reservations as soon as possible using onPeak, the official AAPEX housing partner.About AAPEXAAPEX unites the nearly $2.3 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and historically draws more than 2,600 exhibiting companies from around the globe that display innovative products, services and technologies that keep the world’s 1.6 billion vehicles on the road. AAPEX provides advanced technical and business management training for professionals to maintain excellence and take their businesses to the next level. Industry buyers include automotive service and repair professionals, auto parts retailers, independent warehouse distributors, program groups, service chains, automotive dealers, fleet buyers and engine builders.AAPEX recently received the prestigious Trade Show Executive (TSE) award for “Fastest-Growing Gold 100 Transportation Show in 2023 by Blended Percentage of Growth.” It was also recognized by TSE as one of the 50 fastest-growing trade shows that took place in the United States in 2023, marking the second consecutive year for the event to earn its place on TSE’s Fastest 50 Class.AAPEX is a trade-only event and is closed to the general public.AAPEX is co-owned by the Auto Care Association and MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers. For more information, visit AAPEX 2025 or e-mail: info@aapexshow.com. On social media, follow AAPEX at #AAPEX25.

