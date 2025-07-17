Plano, TX Criminal Defense Firm Welcomes New Associate Attorney Jess Gambrell

Plano, TX Criminal Defense Attorney Jess Gambrell

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crowder Law Firm, P.C. is excited to share that Attorney Jess Gambrell has been hired as the newest addition to our practice. Attorney Gambrell complements our well-rounded team with his experience in handling serious felony charges, including sex crimes, assaultive offenses, drug charges, and homicide crimes.

Attorney Gambrell draws on years of experience litigating cases as a felony prosecutor for the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, as well as experience interning at an acclaimed criminal defense firm in Fort Worth. He obtained his law degree at the Baylor University of Law – one of the most renowned law schools in the country, known for its rigorous advocacy programs. Prior to that, he earned his BA in Psychology from Pitzer College.

Attorney Gambrell has built up a reputation for his meticulous approach, strategic advocacy, and steadfast dedication to his clients in criminal defense cases. The Crowder Law Firm, P.C. is proud to have Attorney Gambrell on our team as we grow and change to meet our clients’ needs.

About the Crowder Law Firm, P.C.

For over two decades, the Crowder Law Firm, P.C. has served residents of Collin County and North Texas in criminal defense cases. In the years since our firm was established, Attorney Darlina Crowder and her team have secured hundreds of not-guilty verdicts and acquittals for serious felony offenses. We handle state and federal criminal cases, including crimes against children, drug crimes, DWI, property crimes, and more.

To learn more about our legal services, visit https://www.crowdercriminalfirm.com/. Call our offices at 214-544-0061 for a free consultation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.