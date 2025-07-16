Career tool built for the military, Veteran community

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

50strong offers free, easy-to-access tools to help Veterans, spouses, service members and military-affiliated students connect directly with leading employers of many shapes and sizes. The tools include:

Virtual Networking Events

Held nearly every week, these casual, virtual events bring together military talent and recruiters from leading companies. More than 94% of attendees say they would recommend it to others. Join the events any time.

Opportunity marketplace job board

The 50strong job board updates daily with SkillBridge pathways, student Veteran pathways, paid training opportunities and thousands of direct hire options. The job board is updated daily based on input from employers.

Virtual Mentoring Hub

Sometimes a quick conversation can make all the difference. 50strong offers a flexible, virtual platform connecting jobseekers with mentors from employer sponsors and the broader industry community. Military-affiliated jobseekers and students can get guidance on their transition, insight into different industries or help preparing for interviews.

A mission rooted in community

50strong isn’t just a platform. It’s a community collaborative. The 50strong team works closely with employers, education institutions, government agencies and community organizations to strengthen the ecosystem that surrounds military-connected jobseekers. It’s an approach built on the belief that strong career outcomes happen when strong employers and strong talent connect directly.

All employers and military-affiliated jobseekers and students can visit www.50-strong.us to explore 50strong’s tools.