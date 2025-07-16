ICE Employee Attacked by Rioters After Congressman Doxes Him to Mob at California Marijuana Facility

ICE and CBP law enforcement rescued 14 children from potential exploitation, forced labor, and trafficking

CALIFORNIA - U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) was among the mob of rioters who attacked federal immigration authorities as they executed a criminal search warrant at a marijuana facility. Rep. Carbajal doxed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employee, who was subsequently attacked by rioters and sent to the emergency room.

Images of injury inflicted on ICE employee after being doxed by Rep. Carbajal

During the enforcement operation in Carpinteria, California, Rep. Carbajal spoke to an ICE Public Affairs Specialist, who gave the congressman his business card. The congressman then showed the ICE employee’s business card to the mob, making a target out of him. The employee was subsequently attacked, with lacerations to his left hand due to a rock being thrown at him. The employee had to go to the emergency room and get stitches for his injury.

When ICE announced his actions led to an ICE employee’s injuries, the congressman deflected from his own actions by claiming oversight and falsely labeled the crowd as “peaceful protesters.” He did not address the injuries the ICE employee sustained as a result of his actions. Unfortunately, this is just another case of Democratic lawmakers labeling political stunts as oversight while they endanger the safety of ICE personnel.

“The actions by Representative Carbajal are downright un-American. He dares to claim that his actions were simply congressional oversight, but doxing ICE personnel and inciting a mob of rioters to attack law enforcement is NOT oversight—it's abominable.” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “His actions sent an ICE employee to the emergency room. It’s no wonder that ICE agents are facing a 700% increase in assaults when radical members of Congress like Salud Carbajal and LaMonica McIver are openly encouraging and leading their supporters in assaulting law enforcement.”

This operation led to the arrest of 361 illegal aliens and the rescue of 14 migrant children who were victims of potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking. During the enforcement operation, officers were surrounded by a mob of 500 rioters who threw rocks and other objects at law enforcement and their vehicles.

Furthermore, several of the illegal aliens arrested at the facilities had extensive criminal records, including:

Rape

Kidnapping

Serial burglary

Attempted rape

Attempted child molestation

DUI

Hit-and-run

The investigation into immigration and potential child labor violations is ongoing. Information will be released as it becomes available.

