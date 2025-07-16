Inspector-General of Intelligence on release of National Security Strategy and National Intelligence Estimate

The announcement by the Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni (MP), regarding the release of public versions of the National Security Strategy (NSS) (2024-29) and National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) (2019-24) is most encouraging.

South Africa has, since the advent of the democratic dispensation, redefined security in terms of human security, and the public, which is the main beneficiary of security, should use the opportunity presented to participate and familiarise themselves with security matters in the country.

The role of the Inspector-General of Intelligence is to provide assurance to the public (and its representatives in parliament) as well as the executive about the role and functions of the Intelligence Services. Intelligence plays a vital role in a democracy provided that it is subject to proper checks and balances which ensures accountability and appropriate transparency. In this regard my Office welcomes the announcement by the Minister to release public versions of the NSS (2024-29) and NIE (2019-24), a significant milestone in the history of Intelligence Services in South Africa.

In conducting independent oversight of the Intelligence Services we are committed to helping to restore public confidence in the security system, as well as ensuring the effectiveness and accountability of the Services through ethical and effective intelligence oversight. The Minister, taking the public into confidence in respect of significant threats, which the state is seeking to protect them from, and to advance their understanding of security threats confronting the country, needs to be supported, as ultimately, security is the responsibility of all of us, every citizen, who seeks to make South Africa their home where they can flourish in a safe and secure environment.

Furthermore, my Office regards the public as an important stakeholder in holding the Intelligence Services to account. We trust that this is the first of many steps in encouraging public participation in the deliberation and discourse on Security and Intelligence in South Africa. As citizens we can participate constructively in combatting crime and the other security threats which threaten our collective well-being.

