Minister Thembi Simelane addresses 3rd Annual Community Schemes Ombud Service Indaba , 23 Oct

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, will on Thursday, 23 October 2025, deliver a keynote address at the two-day 3rd Annual Community Schemes Ombud Service Indaba.

The Indaba will be convened under the theme “Sustainable Governance: Shared Responsibility as the Cornerstone of Community of Community Scheme”.

The delegates will deliberate on several issues affecting communities living in the Community Schemes. These include dispute resolution among community members, financial sustainability, and recent court order case studies, such as slaughtering within the Community Schemes.

Details are as follows:

Date: 23 October 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: The Canvas, Riversands, Johannesburg

Media enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates