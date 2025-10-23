Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi represents South Africa at the signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Vietnam, 25 to 26 Oct

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will represent South Africa at the Signing Ceremony and High-Level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, scheduled to take place from 25 to 26 October 2025 in Hanoi, in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

During this visit, the Minister is also expected to join the high-level delegation accompanying President Cyril Ramaphosa on his State Visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The Conference takes place during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which aims to raise awareness about cyber threats and promote safe online practices among individuals and organizations.

Adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2024, the Convention is the first ever global treaty to address the growing scourge of cybercrime.

It provides States with measures to prevent and combat cybercrime, strengthens international cooperation, and facilitates the sharing of electronic evidence in relation to serious crimes.

South Africa is pleased to participate in the Signing Ceremony, a historic milestone in the global fight against cybercrime.

Cybercrime poses a significant threat to national security due to its evolving and borderless nature, and combatting it remains a key priority for the international community.

The rapid advancement of technology and its integration into daily life renders every individual a potential victim, underscoring the need for a universal legal approach.

The Convention is therefore central to strengthening international cooperation among Member States to effectively address the evolving threat of cybercrime.

South Africa played an active role in the negotiations of the Convention, including co-chairing the Terminologies Working Group, and coordinating the African Group’s positions on matters of shared interest.

Notably, South Africa co-chaired the Intergovernmental Expert Group (IEG), established in 2011 to undertake a comprehensive study on cybercrime.

The outcomes of this study laid a critical foundation for the establishment of the Ad Hoc Committee, which subsequently led to the successful negotiation of the Convention.

While in Hanoi, Minister Kubayi is expected to sign the Convention on behalf of South Africa and deliver the National Statement, reaffirming the country’s commitment to

harmonize domestic laws with the international Convention, bolster institutional capacities, and deepen cooperation with other States in the fight against cybercrime.

Recognizing that cyber threats transcend borders, South Africa will call for collective action, technical assistance, and inclusive multilateral cooperation to safeguard citizens, critical infrastructure, and developmental gains.

Furthermore, South Africa will also utilize the opportunity to encourage all Member States to sign the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime and take the necessary steps toward ratification to ensure its timely entry into force.

The Conference will be attended by over 80 countries, which are expected to participate and will have representation at the level of Heads of State and Government, Ministers, Parliamentarians, Jurists, Special Representatives, and Heads of Missions.

South Africa is confident that the Convention will provide countries with the essential tools to address the expanding scope, scale and speed of cybercrime while strengthening the capabilities of criminal justice systems worldwide.

