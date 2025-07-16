Submit Release
Minister Maropene Ramokgopa hosts Global Development Leaders under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, 20 to 25 Jul

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, Hon. Maropene Ramokgopa, will host the Fourth G20 Development Working Group (DWG) Meeting and the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Development from 20–25 July 2025 at Skukuza Lodge, Kruger National Park, under South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

The meetings will bring together G20 member states, invited countries, and international organisations to continue advancing global development cooperation and financing for sustainable development.

Held under the theme Solidarity, Sustainability and Equality, the meetings will focus on:
1. High-Level Principles on Global Public Goods and Global Public Investment
2. Mobilising Finance for Development and Means of Implementation
3. Building Resilience through Universal Social Protection Floors

Members of the media are invited to cover the Fourth G20 Development Working Group (DWG) Meeting as follows:

  • 21 July 2025, 09h00 – 09h30
    Opening Session of the G20 4th Development Working Group by Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa
  • 25 July 2025, 09h00 – 09h45
    Opening Session of the G20 Development Working Group Ministerial Meeting by Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa

For RSVP, please send your details to Ms Jesselene Pandaram on +27 79 833 3176 or Jesselene@dpme.gov.za  by 17 July 2025

NB: Media interviews with key speakers and officials can be arranged on the sidelines of the meeting from 20-25 July 2025.
           
Ministerial media enquiries:
Mr Litha Mpondwana 
Cell: 064 802 3003 
E-mail: Litha@dpme.gov.za   

Departmental media enquiries: 
Mr Thomas Nkosi 
Cell: 079 907 9016 
E-mail: tomnkosi@dpme.gov.za   

#GovZAUpdates 

