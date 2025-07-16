Rare Earth Metals Market Growth Driven by Clean Energy Transition, EV Demand & Industrial Innovation | DataMIntelligence

Rare Earth Metals Market

The Rare Earth Metals Market will grow at a 9% CAGR from 2024 to 2031, driven by EVs, renewables & tech advances, with key players Lynas & Neo Performance.

The Rare Earth Metals Market is entering a new era as EV demand, renewable energy expansion and advanced technologies drive a sustained 9% annual growth to 2031, reshaping global supply chains.” — DataM Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview : -The Rare Earth Metals Market is poised for substantial expansion, driven by its indispensable role in high‑technology applications and the global shift toward clean energy. Characterized by a diverse group of 17 chemically similar elements among them neodymium, lanthanum and cerium rare earths are critical inputs in electric vehicle (EV) motors, wind turbine generators, consumer electronics and catalytic converters. According to DataM Intelligence, the market is forecast to grow at a robust 9.0% CAGR between 2024 and 2031, as governments and industries alike pursue carbon‑neutral policies and advanced technologies demanding ever‑higher performance.Download Latest Sample Pdf : https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/rare-earth-metals-market Market Drivers are :Electric Vehicle Adoption: The surge in EV production and sales has escalated demand for neodymium‑iron‑boron (NdFeB) magnets, which rely heavily on rare earth metals for enhanced power density and efficiency.Renewable Energy Expansion: Wind turbines, particularly direct‑drive designs, require high‑performance magnets and alloys containing rare earths to improve reliability and reduce maintenance.Consumer Electronics Proliferation: Smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices continue to incorporate rare earth phosphors and alloys for vibrant displays and miniaturized, efficient components.National Security and Strategic Reserves: Several countries are investing in domestic mining, refining and recycling capabilities to reduce dependence on concentrated supplies and ensure critical‑material security.Recycling and Circular Economy Initiatives: Growing emphasis on end‑of‑life recycling of magnets and electronic waste is opening new supply channels, mitigating environmental impact and supply chain risks.Market Key Players are :Lynas CorporationNeo Performance Materials, Inc.Arafura Resources LimitedAvalon Advanced Materials Inc.Rare Elements Resources Ltd.Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd.Alkane Resources Ltd.Hefa Rare Earth Co. Ltd.Medallion ResourcesIndian Rare Earths LimitedMarket SegmentationBy Metal Type: Neodymium & Praseodymium, Lanthanum, Cerium, Dysprosium & Terbium, OthersBy Source: Primary Mining, Secondary RecyclingBy Application: Permanent Magnets, Catalysts, Phosphors, Polishing Powders, OthersBy End‑Use Industry: Automotive, Electronics & IT, Energy (Wind Power), Chemical, Glass & Ceramics, OthersBy Region: North America, Europe, Asia‑Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & AfricaLatest News – USAThe U.S. Department of Energy awarded $40 million in grants to advance rare earth separation and recycling technologies, aiming to reduce reliance on imported materials. In March 2024, a consortium led by Michigan universities began pilot testing a novel, low‑cost extraction process for neodymium and dysprosium from reclaimed magnets, marking a key step in domestic resource development.Latest News – JapanJapan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) announced a strategic partnership with private firms to expand rare earth recycling facilities, targeting a 30% increase in recovered materials by 2026. Meanwhile, Hitachi Metals launched a demonstration plant in Tochigi Prefecture to recycle used NdFeB magnets into feedstock for new high‑performance alloys.Recent Key Developments are :Lynas Corporation successfully commissioned its upgraded cracking and leaching facility in Malaysia, boosting production capacity by 20% and improving acid recovery rates. Arafura Resources secured a $200 million project financing agreement for its Nolans rare earth development in Australia, on track for first product output in 2025. Greenland Minerals published a positive final investment decision on its Kvanefjeld project, advancing towards full‑scale production of high‑grade rare earth concentrate.Concluding Paragraph :As geopolitical dynamics and environmental imperatives reshape supply chains, the Rare Earth Metals Market stands at the nexus of technological innovation and strategic resource security. Companies that can efficiently mine, process and recycle these critical elements are best positioned to meet escalating global demand. With a projected 9.0% CAGR through 2031, stakeholders across mining, manufacturing and policy arenas will need to collaborate on sustainable practices, technological breakthroughs and resilient supply‑chain frameworks to fully realize the market’s growth potential.Purchase Your Subscription to Power Your Strategy with Precision: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Browse more reports :

