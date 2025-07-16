Ensoftek Welcomes K.A.M Alliance to the DrCloudEHR Community

Bringing Modern EHR Technology to Support Child Welfare, Housing Advocacy, and Substance Use Programs in Illinois

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensoftek, Inc., is pleased to announce that K.A.M Alliance, a provider of community-focused behavioral health and family support services, has selected DrCloudEHR ™ as its electronic health record platform.With two locations in the Chicago area, K.A.M Alliance supports families involved with DCFS, provides housing advocacy in Lake County, and delivers licensed DUI services through the State of Illinois. Their team offers short-term, impact-driven interventions designed to help families access resources, stabilize housing, and reduce risk to children.The decision to adopt DrCloudEHR marks a significant step in improving how K.A.M Alliance manages care, ensures compliance, and serves their communities.“K.A.M Alliance is doing vital work in Illinois, supporting families when they need it most,” said Ramana Reddy, CEO of Ensoftek. “We are proud to support their mission by equipping their teams with technology that simplifies documentation, strengthens care coordination, and reduces time spent on administrative tasks.”Empowering Better Care Across ServicesWith DrCloudEHR, K.A.M Alliance will have access to a suite of tools designed specifically for behavioral health and human services agencies. These include:- Streamlined Care Delivery – From intake to discharge, teams can document efficiently while focusing on client engagement and outcomes.- Care Coordination Tools – Integrated features like telehealth, secure messaging, and a user-friendly patient portal improve collaboration across teams.- DUI and Housing Program Support – The platform adapts to K.A.M’s unique programs with flexible workflows and reporting.- Billing & Compliance Built In – Payer-specific billing rules and audit-ready documentation help reduce claim denials and meet state and federal requirements with ease.This partnership reflects a shared vision for accessible, high-quality care that’s both client-centered and operationally sustainable.About K.A.M AllianceK.A.M Alliance serves communities in Cook and Lake Counties, IL, through family-centered programs that promote housing stability, recovery, and child welfare. Their services help families overcome short-term challenges and build long-term solutions using community resources and strengths.About EnSoftek / DrCloudEHR™DrCloudEHR is an AI-powered digital health solution built to redefine whole-person care and raise the standard of value-based healthcare delivery. By seamlessly integrating clinical, administrative, and financial data, DrCloudEHR delivers actionable intelligence that enhances care coordination, streamlines operations, and enables efficient, connected care networks.DrCloudEHR supports a wide spectrum of providers in health and human services, including public health agencies, mental health and addiction treatment centers, crisis response teams, developmental disability services, education-based health centers, veteran programs, and CCBHCs.Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.For more information about DrCloudEHR and its suite of solutions, visit www.drcloudehr.com

