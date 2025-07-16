Millions of Dollars in Settlements: Jennie Levin Wins the 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award as a Top Personal Injury Lawyer
EINPresswire.com/ -- When life takes an unexpected turn, individuals always look for someone they can trust. For individuals who navigate personal injury cases in Los Angeles, that someone has been Attorney Jennie Levin—a lawyer who listens, advocates, and stands by her clients with her strong representation.
ThreeBestRated®, dedicated to helping people find the top professionals in various categories to make their lives hassle-free, has announced Ms. Levin as a 2025 top personal injury lawyer, which attests to her legal acumen, expertise and determination in helping people.
Jennie Levin, P.C.—Leading with Purpose and Vision
Jennie Levin, a graduate of the U.C. Berkeley School of Law, is a trial-tested lawyer and has been practicing injury law since 2007. She is a proud multiple-award-winning lawyer who has proudly secured record-breaking settlements of millions of dollars for her clients. Her impressive portfolio showcases her commendable work where she collected millions of dollars for her clients.
Focusing solely on personal injury law, Ms. Levin handles an array of personal injury and wrongful death cases. She is known for her strong and rigorous advocacy, even against large insurance companies. Her expertise and knowledge leave no stone unturned. As a seasoned lawyer, she is well-versed in the strategies that large corporations and insurance companies use to hoodwink the victims of personal injuries. No matter how complex a case is, Ms. Levin brings together her expertise and courtroom-tested, timely strategies to derive results and maximize the compensation for her clients.
Driven by a steadfast determination to serve the people, she founded her own law firm, Law Offices of Jennie Levin, P.C., to make meaningful impacts in people's lives. Through the firm, she is offering highly professional, zealous, and timely advocacy for her clients. She offers services in English, Hebrew, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian, which is one of the perks of choosing Jennie Levin. She specializes in pedestrian, bus, motorcycle, car, truck, and rideshare accidents as well as brain and spine injury cases and wrongful death.
A Legal Tycoon with Multiple Awards
When it comes to Los Angeles’ legal industry, Jennie Levin is no stranger to the spotlight. She has received numerous awards for her skills and legal acumen. Her impressive list of accolades includes:
>> Nation’s Top One Percent by National Association of Distinguished Counsel
>> Ten Best Law Firms by American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys
>> Lawyers of Distinction by Lawyers of Distinction
>> Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers
>> Top 100 Verdicts in California
>> Top 3 Los Angeles Personal Injury Attorney by 3-Best Rated
>> California Top 40 Under 40 by California Academy of Attorneys
These accolades are not just feathers in her cap, but proof of Ms. Levin’s relentless pursuit of justice and excellence. In addition to these awards, she has won the hearts of countless clients, who have left happy stories across social media platforms. Jennie Levin has also made her appearance on numerous media outlets, offering valuable advice and guidance to her audience. In order to help her clients, Ms. Levin offers free and confidential evaluations.
Individuals who are seeking legal advice and unwavering support in navigating their personal injury claims can contact Ms. Levin at levinlegalhelp.com.
Jennie Levin
Law Offices of Jennie Levin, P.C.
+1 323-951-1188
info@levinlegalhelp.com
