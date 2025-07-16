JLR Taps ev.energy to Drive Smart Charging Innovation

JLR electric vehicle

High-quality integration between JLR and ev.energy will enable utilities to scale smart EV charging programs and harness energy flexibility.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JLR, a global leader in luxury vehicles, is collaborating with ev.energy, a leading smart EV charging software platform, to pilot a high-quality smart charging solution. This collaboration will enable utilities to optimize EV charging across JLR’s current and next-generation electric vehicles, with a goal to reduce grid strain, integrate more renewable energy, and provide drivers with a seamless, cost-effective smart charging experience.As part of the collaboration, ev.energy and JLR are running a UK pilot program with 10 Jaguar I-PACE models. By integrating JLR’s connected vehicle platform with ev.energy’s software platform, JLR electric vehicles will be able to automatically charge according to a driver’s preferred schedule, utility rates, and grid conditions. This helps make charging more sustainable and affordable for JLR clients, while also supporting grid stability.Following the pilot, the solution is set to roll out to clients in the UK, the US, and the EU, supporting EV charging optimization across these regions.Driving Grid Benefits and Renewable Energy AdoptionIn collaboration with over 55 utilities to date, ev.energy has demonstrated the benefits of managed charging:- In the UK, ev.energy saved drivers £166 on average and removed 489 tonnes of CO2e through smart charging in the 12 months up to 31 May 2025, the equivalent of 1,449 homes’ energy consumption for one year. 1- In California, over the same period, smart charging more than doubled the volume of charging that occurred overnight (12am-6am). Smart charging also shifted up to 45% of daytime charging to off-peak times when solar energy production was more abundant. 2The JLR integration will expand ev.energy’s global Virtual Power Plant (VPP), providing utilities and grid operators with increased access to demand-side flexibility, enhanced demand response, and dynamic load management. By co-developing a deep vehicle-grid integration, ev.energy and JLR are paving the way for a cleaner, more resilient energy system.A Commitment to Innovation in Grid-Aware EV ChargingJLR is the first automotive manufacturer to invest in ev.energy through its corporate venture capital arm, InMotion Ventures, participating in ev.energy’s $33M Series B funding round led by National Grid Partners.Nick Woolley, CEO & Co-Founder of ev.energy, said: ‘’This initiative is a prime example of how an automaker and a software provider can work collaboratively to deliver a convenient, high-quality proposition, support the uptake of EVs and alleviate grid pressures to make charging cost-effective.Working with JLR in the UK will help us further understand how our Virtual Power Plant can support a grid with mostly low-carbon supply and growing demand from electric vehicles, learnings which we can apply to other regions and markets.’’Swarna Ramanathan, JLR Chief Strategy Officer said: ‘’Our work with ev.energy is testament to the power of corporate-scale-up collaboration in unlocking fresh ideas to solve some of our industry’s biggest challenges.“Together, we are designing and deploying a smart charging solution that will meet our luxury clients’ expectations. It will support the transition to electrification through the efficient use of energy, with a view to reducing pressure on the grid and lowering costs for users.’’Through this collaboration, ev.energy and JLR are setting the foundation for a future where EVs play a pivotal role in supporting a cleaner, more resilient grid—without compromising the luxury and convenience JLR customers rely on.Notes to Editors1: Cost savings and CO2e savings are calculated by comparing the cost and emissions from smart charging (when carbon intensity is lower and costs can also be lower) with the baseline case of charging immediately on plug-in. Savings are calculated by subtracting the smart cost and CO2e from the baseline cost and CO2e. Carbon savings calculated as of 26/06/2025.2: The volume of charging shifted is determined by comparing the actual kWh consumed using smart charging to the kWh that would have been consumed without it (i.e., immediate charging) within the specific periods. Energy consumption shift calculated as of 26/06/2025.About ev.energyev.energy exists to connect everyone to greener, cheaper, simpler EV charging — managing the world’s EV charging, everywhere. ev.energy provides a scalable, inclusive, and proven end-to-end platform that turns electric vehicles and other distributed energy resources into flexible grid assets, unlocking real value for energy providers, consumers, and the planet. With a global base of utility, vehicle OEM, and EVSE partners, ev.energy manages more than 220,000 EVs on its platform. Learn more at https://www.ev.energy/ About JLRJLR’s Reimagine strategy is delivering a sustainability-rich vision of modern luxury by design.We are transforming our business with the aim to become carbon net zero across our supply chain, products, and operations by 2039. We have set a roadmap to reduce emissions across our own operations and value chains by 2030 through approved, science-based targets. Electrification is central to this strategy and before the end of the decade our Range Rover, Discovery and Defender collections will each have a pure electric model, while Jaguar will be entirely electric.At heart, we are a British company, with two design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an electric propulsion manufacturing centre, and a battery assembly centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China (joint venture), Slovakia, India, and Brazil, as well as seven technology hubs across the globe. JLR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, part of Tata Sons.Media website:Social channels:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jaguar-land-rover_1 X : https://twitter.com/JLR_News About InMotion Ventures:InMotion Ventures is the investment arm of JLR and one of Europe's most active corporate investors. The fund invests at the early stage across climate, industrial and enterprise technologies at the application, infrastructure and deep tech levels. Notable investments include Cyclic Materials, Uncaged Innovations, ChipFlow and Firefly.

