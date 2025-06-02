Dynamic Pricing Outperforms Time-of-Use in California EV Charging Pilot with 98% Energy Delivered Off-Peak

The ChargeWise California pilot shows a major win for dynamic pricing in EV charging, dramatically improving load optimization over standard time-of-use methods.

Dynamic pricing-based pilot with MCE and SVCE demonstrates enhanced flexibility and estimated $200/year average customer savings versus Time-of-Use Rates alone.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New results from a smart EV charging pilot, funded by the California Energy Commission’s (CEC) REDWDS initiative and implemented by ev.energy in partnership with MCE and Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE), highlight the significant potential of dynamic price signals in optimizing EV charging. ChargeWise California's first phase tested how a dynamic approach can improve grid stability, lower energy costs, and boost renewable energy use in California.The findings highlight that dynamic price signals and automated charging management substantially improve managed EV charging compared to traditional Time-of-Use (TOU) rates. This approach delivered up to 98% EV charging load off-peak, significantly outperforming the 60-70% typically achieved by TOU rates alone, or the 90% by combining TOU with managed charging programs.Initial Pilot Insights:1. Dynamic Approach Outperforms Time-of-Use for EV Loads: In addition to delivering 98% EV charging off-peak, ChargeWise California saved customers $10–20/month, shifted up to 30% of charging to solar-rich hours, and smoothed demand by avoiding the “snapback” secondary peaks often triggered by rigid TOU schedules.2. Lower Bills for Everyone: Dynamic pricing can save EV drivers ~$200 per year and reduce total system costs to lower utility bills for non-EV drivers. ev.energy estimates aligning rates with grid-wide and local distribution signals will unlock over $1,000+ in annual system value per EV.3. Whole-home Dynamic Rates are Inequitable: Applying dynamic rates to all customer load risks increased costs for customers without flexible tech like home batteries and EVs. ChargeWise California's submetering “type-of-use” solution offered targeted incentives for EV charging, ensuring equity and high participation, with over 1,000 enrolled in 2 months, and over 50% from disadvantaged communities.4. Programs Amplify Rates Impact: Dynamic rates amplify value when integrated with smart, customer-focused programs.ChargeWise California successfully combined dynamic pricing with automation in MCE and SVCE's managed charging programs , driving engagement to benefit both customers and the grid."Enrolling in MCE Sync was incredibly easy, and it has made managing my EV charging so simple. I love being able to track my energy consumption and see how much I'm saving each month. It's reassuring to know I'm charging with clean energy during off-peak times and making a positive impact, all while keeping more money in my pocket!", said Franco Maynetto, MCE Sync participant.“The early results highlight just how impactful dynamic pricing can be in reshaping EV charging to support a cleaner, more flexible grid,” said Nick Woolley, CEO and Co-Founder of ev.energy. “To fully realize the value of managed charging, we need an approach that is equitable, dynamic, system-aligned, and built through collaboration. That means designing solutions which precisely target flexible load, while making it easy for all customers to benefit—especially those in underserved communities. By utilities, aggregators, and policymakers working together in programs like ChargeWise California, we can create a path to unlock flexibility and deliver sustained reductions to electricity rates, with no negative consequences.”“Silicon Valley Clean Energy is thrilled to see the insights and results coming out of this innovative dynamic pricing pilot,” said Monica Padilla, SVCE CEO. “Helping our customers charge off-peak to lower their bills and align their charging with when energy is cleanest is not just valuable for our community, but for the broader California energy ecosystem.""As local electricity providers, the flexibility to innovate helps us meet the needs of our communities while advancing the California’s clean energy goals. Combining targeted dynamic pricing with managed charging can significantly shift peak load and reduce costs, especially for residents and businesses in underserved communities. This pilot is proof that building partnerships with companies like ev.energy, backed by support from the CEC, is crucial for creating a dynamic, efficient, and equitable energy future for all Californians. We will continue to track the value of combining managed charging with dynamic versus time of use rates," said Alice Havenar-Daughton, Vice President of Customer Programs at MCE.The initial findings demonstrate the crucial need for the energy industry to adopt a collaborative, holistic approach that considers all aspects of the energy system, including distribution, wholesale, capacity, and ancillary services. By prioritizing equitable program design and adaptive learning through testing, energy companies can optimize grid efficiency, integrate renewables, and lower customer bills.About ev.energyev.energy is a Certified B Corporationwith a mission to make EV charging greener, cheaper, and smarter for utilities and their customers. Its end-to-end software platform wirelessly connects to a range of electric vehicles and chargers to intelligently manage EV charging while working with utilities to put cash back in customers’ wallets for charging at grid-friendly times. With a global base of utility, vehicle OEM, and EVSE partners, ev.energy manages more than 200,000 EVs on its platform each day. Learn more at https://www.ev.energy/ About Silicon Valley Clean EnergySilicon Valley Clean Energy is a not-for-profit, community-owned agency providing electricity from renewable and clean sources to more than 280,000 residential and commercial customers in 13 Santa Clara County jurisdictions. As a public agency, net revenues are returned to the community to keep rates competitive and promote clean energy programs. Silicon Valley Clean Energy is advancing innovative solutions to fight climate change by decarbonizing the grid, transportation, and buildings. Learn more at svcleanenergy.orgAbout MCEMCE is a not-for-profit public agency and the preferred electricity provider for nearly 600,000 customer accounts and 1.5 million residents and businesses across Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, and Solano Counties. Setting the standard for clean energy in California since 2010, MCE leads with 60–100% renewable, fossil-free power at stable rates, serving a 1,400 MW peak load, significantly reducing greenhouse emissions, and reinvesting millions in local programs. For more information about MCE, visit mceCleanEnergy.org, or follow us on your preferred social platform @mceCleanEnergy.

