Finery Markets Launches Stablecoin-First Infrastructure to Support Listings and Distribution via ‘Private Rooms’

VIRGIN ISLANDS, BRITISH, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --– Stablecoin issuers can now create secondary liquidity for any asset-to-stablecoin pair via API within just 24 hours.– The new private-room trading setup is engineered to significantly cut risks associated with stablecoin depegs, enhancing capital efficiency for participants.– Finery Markets’ network currently supports institutional market makers and connects over 150 institutions across 20 fiat currencies.– The rollout targets market opportunities to be enabled by the GENIUS Act, once enactedFinery Markets, a leading provider of non-custodial crypto ECN and SaaS trading solutions, today announced the launch of its dedicated institutional stablecoin trading infrastructure. This innovative solution introduces a private room trading environment specifically engineered to reduce risks associated with stablecoin depegs and enhance capital efficiency for participants.With over 200 billion in client orders processed to date, Finery Markets’ offering addresses a critical "missing link" in the stablecoin infrastructure stack: robust institutional access to secondary liquidity networks —a prerequisite for meaningful Total Value Locked (TVL) growth and broader cross-market utility.Stablecoin adoption has accelerated rapidly, with their share of transactions jumping from 23% in 2023 to 62% in Q1 2025. However, this growth also brings new risks: as more issuers launch across diverse blockchains, market fragmentation increases, alongside the potential for depeg events that could trigger contagion across other stablecoins.Finery Markets addresses this risk through compartmentalized, private trading rooms that isolate potential contagion while maintaining access to multiple liquidity providers simultaneously.Konstantin Shulga, CEO and co-founder of Finery Markets, comments, "Full adoption takes more than just regulatory clarity and on/off-ramp payment infrastructure. For stablecoins to become a backbone of global financial plumbing, they must also thrive in liquid secondary markets – something the current infrastructure only partially supports. That’s exactly what we’re building – an environment that reflects institutional expectations for trades execution, depth of liquidity, latency, pre- and post-trade services, specifically tuned for a flourishing, fully compliant stablecoins market”.Key features include:Stablecoin liquidity as a service: robust liquidity network across 150+ clients and institutional LPs.Increased capital efficiency: New asset-stablecoin pairs onboardable within 24 hours via API—no listing or collateral hurdles.Multi-chain, real-time settlements: Automated settlements across blockchains.Flexible trade execution: Order book, RFQ streams, and bilateral negotiation—all via a single API.As stablecoin utility explodes and regulators advance with clearer frameworks (e.g., MiCA, the U.S. GENIUS Act), market demand is increasingly shifting toward compliant infrastructure that robustly supports secondary markets, flexible settlements, and efficient asset clearing. Finery Markets provides the critical middle-layer infrastructure that institutions require for scalable, compliant, and highly efficient stablecoin operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.