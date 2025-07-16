Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,909 in the last 365 days.

Vanessa De Almeida Joins Peli Products as Human Resources International Director

Smiling woman with straight shoulder-length light brown hair, wearing a white blouse, standing confidently with arms crossed against a plain, muted green background.

Vanessa De Almeida - HR International Director at Peli Products

Vanessa De Almeida joins Peli as HR Director to lead global talent strategy and drive growth across EMEA, Asia and Australia.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to welcome Vanessa De Almeida as Human Resources International Director at Peli Products. Vanessa brings strong leadership experience across HR functions in industrial, consumer and global environments, having led transformational HR programs at companies like BIC, Danone, and Coca-Cola FEMSA.

Her appointment comes at a moment where Peli is reinforcing its global talent strategy and fostering a culture of agility, innovation, and inclusion. Vanessa will lead our international HR agenda , working with the central HR leadership team to deliver performance development and planning, talent acquisition, organizational development, employee relations, and engagement initiatives from the UK through EMEA, Asia and Australia.

Vanessa will lead the International HR team, focusing on implementing strategic initiatives, managing day-to-day HR operations, driving growth, improving employee experience, and aligning HR with the business. She will combine her strong HR experience with her entrepreneurial spirit to build high-performing teams focused on purpose and results.

Welcome to the team, Vanessa!

For more information about Peli Products, please visit www.peli.com.

Anna Smith
Peli Products, S.L.U.
+ +34 93 467 4999
anna.smith@peli.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vanessa De Almeida Joins Peli Products as Human Resources International Director

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more