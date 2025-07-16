Vanessa De Almeida Joins Peli Products as Human Resources International Director

Vanessa De Almeida - HR International Director at Peli Products

Vanessa De Almeida joins Peli as HR Director to lead global talent strategy and drive growth across EMEA, Asia and Australia.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are excited to welcome Vanessa De Almeida as Human Resources International Director at Peli Products . Vanessa brings strong leadership experience across HR functions in industrial, consumer and global environments, having led transformational HR programs at companies like BIC, Danone, and Coca-Cola FEMSA.Her appointment comes at a moment where Peli is reinforcing its global talent strategy and fostering a culture of agility, innovation, and inclusion. Vanessa will lead our international HR agenda , working with the central HR leadership team to deliver performance development and planning, talent acquisition, organizational development, employee relations, and engagement initiatives from the UK through EMEA, Asia and Australia.Vanessa will lead the International HR team, focusing on implementing strategic initiatives, managing day-to-day HR operations, driving growth, improving employee experience, and aligning HR with the business. She will combine her strong HR experience with her entrepreneurial spirit to build high-performing teams focused on purpose and results.Welcome to the team, Vanessa!For more information about Peli Products, please visit www.peli.com

