Peli Products Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of Its Legendary International Photo Contest with a Special Edition

2025 PELI Photo Competition

Peli marks two decades of its iconic photo contest with exclusive Air cases and €1,500 prizes for professionals and amateurs alike.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peli Products, S.L.U., the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions and advanced portable lighting systems, is proud to announce the 20th Anniversary Edition of its iconic annual Photo Contest.For two decades, the Peli International Photo Contest has celebrated the outstanding creativity and adventurous spirit of photographers across Europe. In honour of this milestone year, Peli is introducing exclusive new prizes to make this edition more exciting than ever.📅 Entry Period: 23 June – 31 August 2025📸 Categories & Prizes:• Professional Category: Submit your most captivating shots for a chance to win up to €1,500 in Peli products.• Amateur Category: Amateurs photographers can win up to €750 in Peli products.🌟 Special 20th Anniversary Prize:To mark this special edition, entries that include a Peli product will be eligible for an exclusive award. The 3 best photos in this category will each receive a Peli 1535 Air Case in a limited edition colour – a collector’s item for photography and Peli enthusiasts alike. All participants who include a Peli product in their submitted photo—whether in the Amateur or Professional category—will automatically be considered for the exclusive 20th Anniversary Prize. No separate registration is required. Just showcase a Peli product in your shot and you're in the running!💬 Why Participate?• Recognition: Gain international exposure across Peli’s platforms.• Valuable Prizes: Win premium gear designed to protect and empower your photography journey.• Community: Connect with a vibrant network of photographers who share your passion.🗳️ How It Works:From 23 June to 31 August (both dates included), participants can submit their entry and compete for amazing prizes.• All submissions will be open to public voting.• On 1 September, the 5 pre-selected photos in each category will be posted on Peli’s official Instagram account.• From there, the public will select the top 3 winners per category by giving them a like based on originality, composition, and impact.• The voting will close on 15 September at 11:59 p.m.• Winners will be announced on 16 September via Peli’s social media channels and notified by email.Best of luck to all participants — and thank you for 20 amazing years of creativity and inspiration!

