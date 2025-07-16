Covasant is a Member of the SAP® PartnerEdge® Open Ecosystem

Member of the SAP® PartnerEdge® open ecosystem

Accelerating AI adoption for SAP enterprises with agentic AI services

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covasant Technologies, a pioneer in developing Agentic AI solutions for global enterprises, recently announced its enrolment into the SAP® PartnerEdge® Open Ecosystem. This step is a testament of Covasant’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of Agentic AI for SAP-powered businesses. Through this association, Covasant now has access to the SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem’s cutting-edge tools, APIs, and technical resources to accelerate the development of AI-powered, SAP-compatible services and solutions, while delivering enhanced business value for clients operating within the SAP ecosystem, globally.

Accelerating Innovation in Enterprise AI for SAP-Driven Businesses

With SAP’s strong focus on enterprise digital transformation, SAP customers require AI-powered services and solutions that seamlessly integrate with their SAP environments. As 400,000+ global SAP customers look to adopt AI-based solutions to autonomize their business processes, Covasant is well placed to cater to their unique requirements. Covasant’s expertise in agentic AI and AI-led services will enable enterprises using SAP to unlock greater operational intelligence, scalability, and AI-driven innovation, ensuring their AI investments align with their business goals, positioning Covasant as a trusted AI partner for SAP enterprises.

Speaking about becoming a member of the SAP® PartnerEdge® Open Ecosystem, Arghya Bhattacharya, Chief Partnership Officer, Covasant Technologies, said, "Enrollment in the SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem is a significant, yet natural step in our growth journey, and opens up greater opportunities at the global scale. This association with SAP underscores our commitment to co-innovation, scalability, and AI Democratization for enterprise clients.”

“Our inclusion in the SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem signals a focused commitment to the SAP community,” said Subhendu Pattnaik, Chief Marketing Officer, Covasant Technologies. He added, “We are shaping a next-generation agentic AI practice designed to augment SAP environments, enabling enterprises to efficiently evolve their digital core with AI without risky transformations. Our expertise in AI-led engineering, scalable AI infrastructure, and data governance will help SAP users optimize their AI capabilities, reduce complexity, and accelerate innovation.”

Covasant’s entry into the SAP universe signals its growing leadership in the enterprise AI space, accelerating value creation for enterprises that are already leveraging SAP ERP systems.

About Covasant Technologies

Covasant Technologies is an emerging global leader in delivering Agentic AI-led services that address complex, industry-specific challenges. Through its pioneering Services-as-Software model, Covasant brings together capabilities in data engineering, digital and cloud, AI engineering, and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) to help global enterprises automate decision-making, simplify operations, and move faster, thus delivering measurable outcomes and meaningful transformation. With offices in Plano (Texas), London (UK), and Hyderabad (India), Covasant delivers scalable, autonomous solutions that intelligently orchestrate business processes and generate actionable insights.

