Covasant Technologies Partners With Botminds to Help Global Enterprises Accelerate Agentic AI Adoption

Covasant Technologies

Covasant & Botminds will bring to market a unified platform that would empower enterprises to build and deploy intelligent agents rapidly at scale.

Our partnership with Botminds significantly strengthens our technical capabilities & aligns seamlessly with our mission to make AI adoption fast, frictionless, and impactful for enterprises worldwide.” — Reddyraja Annareddy, CTO, Covasant

LITTLE ELM, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covasant Technologies, a pioneer in Agentic AI solutions, based in Texas, has announced a strategic partnership with Botminds, an AI-first platform that enables enterprises to build and scale tailored, no-code intelligent agents. Through this strategic collaboration, Covasant aims to empower enterprises to unlock new levels of productivity, operational efficiency, and speed-to-market with enhanced capabilities to deliver scalable, end-to-end, intelligent AI solutions. This partnership will focus on sectors like Healthcare & Life Sciences, BFSI, Manufacturing, and Media & Communications, among others.

At the core of this partnership is a shared vision of helping enterprises transcend traditional automation and embrace autonomous, adaptive, and context-aware business processes. Together, Covasant and Botminds will bring to market a unified platform that empowers enterprises to build and deploy intelligent agents rapidly and at scale, across mission-critical operations.

Unlocking Agentic AI Autonomy

The global AI market was valued at approximately $87 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $407 billion by the end of 2027 with enterprise AI adoption increasing exponentially in the past four years. Specifically, Agentic AI, a paradigm where AI systems act autonomously to make decisions, is emerging as the next frontier, with use cases in governance, risk, and compliance gaining momentum due to their ability to handle complex, multi-layered data environments with minimal human intervention. According to Gartner, 33% of enterprise software applications will incorporate agentic AI by 2028.

However, currently, a mere 10% of enterprises globally have fully scaled their automation initiatives, often due to fragmented tools, legacy infrastructure, and the lack of domain-specific AI capabilities. The Covasant-Botmind partnership uniquely enables enterprises to leapfrog fragmented automation approaches by offering a unified platform where intelligent agents are designed, deployed, and scaled, with minimal coding and maximum speed, pre-built for industry-specific requirements, drastically reducing the time-to-deployment.

Announcing this significant partnership, Arghya Bhattacharya, Chief Partner Officer, Covasant, said, "By combining Covasant’s deep domain expertise with Botmind’s cutting-edge agentic automation, we’re delivering a truly differentiated value proposition, custom-built AI services tailored to industry needs. This partnership empowers enterprises to streamline operations, accelerate digital transformation, and unlock sustainable, long-term growth."

Reddyraja Annareddy, CTO, Covasant, added, "At Covasant, we are building an innovative and comprehensive AI fabric designed to transform enterprise business processes into intelligent, autonomous services. Our strategic partnership with Botminds significantly strengthens our technical capabilities and aligns seamlessly with our mission to make AI adoption fast, frictionless, and impactful for enterprises worldwide."

Vikas Anand, VP – Sales, Partnership & Alliances, Botminds, said, "Our partnership with Covasant strengthens our go-to-market by combining their deep domain and service delivery expertise with our no-code Agentic AI platform. Together, we’re better positioned to meet enterprises where they are—with faster deployments, contextual relevance, and industry-aligned AI outcomes.”

Gokul Ganapathi, CEO, Botminds, said, “This partnership with Covasant furthers our mission to drive enterprise automation at scale. By bringing together Covasant’s domain-rich services and Botminds’ no-code Agentic AI platform, we’re enabling enterprises to embed intelligent agents into core business processes, leapfrogging traditional automation to achieve systems that learn, adapt, and continuously drive better outcomes.

As organizations accelerate their journey toward autonomy through Agentic AI, the Covasant-Botminds alliance is uniquely positioned to lead the Agentic AI wave. This collaboration signifies a major milestone in the evolution of enterprise automation, combining innovative capabilities to deliver scalable, industry-specific, and globally impactful intelligent automation solutions.

About Covasant

Covasant Technologies is a technology leader in delivering Agentic AI-led services that address complex, industry-specific challenges. Through its pioneering Services-as-Software model, Covasant brings together capabilities in data engineering, digital and cloud, AI engineering, and enterprise risk management to help global enterprises automate decision-making, simplify operations, and move faster, thus delivering measurable outcomes and meaningful transformation. With offices in Hyderabad (India) and Plano (Texas), Covasant delivers scalable, autonomous solutions that intelligently orchestrate business processes and generate actionable insights for industries, such as banking, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and media and communications.

About Botminds

Botminds Inc. is an AI-first platform company pioneering a no-code Agentic AI solution development platform that enables enterprises to rapidly build, deploy, and scale intelligent agents rapidly. Purpose-built for complex, SME-heavy, and decision-intensive workflows, Botminds empowers organizations to accelerate digital transformation, drive enterprise automation, and unlock true operational intelligence at scale.



