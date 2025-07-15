S. 1478, Countering Wrongful Detention Act of 2025

S. 1478 would require the Administration to establish an advisory council on federal policies to deter the wrongful detention and hostage-taking of U.S. nationals. Council members would be compensated for their travel expenses. The bill would authorize the Department of State to publicly designate foreign countries that improperly detain U.S. nationals and require the department to review federal actions to deter and respond to such unlawful detentions. The bill would require air carriers and ticket agents servicing the United States to inform passengers if they are traveling to a designated country. Lastly, S. 1478 would require the Administration to report to the Congress on its actions under the bill and on related matters.

On the basis of information about similar advisory councils and reporting requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 each year and total $1 million over the 2025-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The bill would impose a private-sector mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) by requiring air carriers and ticket agents to notify passengers of travel advisories to countries designated as improperly detaining U.S. nationals. Passengers would have to certify that they have reviewed the advisories and understand the risks of travel. CBO estimates the cost of compliance would be small because carriers and agents would update their existing systems for notifications and disclosures to passengers. The bill would not exceed the threshold established in UMRA for private-sector mandates ($206 million in 2025, adjusted annually for inflation).

The bill would not impose intergovernmental mandates as defined in UMRA.

The CBO staff contacts for this estimate are Sunita D’Monte (for federal costs) and Brandon Lever (for mandates). The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.