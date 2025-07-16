Editable Templates Simplify Public Tendering for Smart Outdoor Lighting

Editable TALQ Tender Template Smart Street Lighting

TALQ Consortium Offers Model Tender in Seven Languages

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The TALQ Consortium, the developer of the Smart City Protocol—a global interface standard for smart city applications—has expanded its resources around the TALQ Tender Template . Following the release of an updated version of the template at the Smart City Expo World Congress in November last year, it is now available in seven languages, with more translations in progress. To further support street lighting stakeholders, TALQ now also provides editable versions: a Word document for tender text and an Excel file for technical specifications. These tools help cities, utilities, consultants, and project planners streamline the tendering process and build upon insights gained from global best practices.Upgrading, modernizing, or installing new street lighting systems is a complex and highly technical venture. Cities must address local requirements while also considering broader issues such as sustainability, public safety, smart city concepts and cost efficiency. Since many municipalities publish outdoor lighting tenders only once every decade, learning from well-established models can be invaluable.Since 2015, the TALQ Consortium has published a guide to help cities prepare future-proof outdoor lighting tenders. Based on an analysis of real-world tenders over the past decade, the template promotes interoperability across systems from different manufacturers—avoiding vendor lock-in and offering long-term flexibility for cities. The TALQ Tender Template supports the creation of comprehensive, customised tenders with reduced effort and increased confidence.To further ease the process for all smart outdoor lighting stakeholders, the Consortium now offers editable Word and Excel versions of the documents, enabling quick customisation and copy-paste functionality.The TALQ Tender Template is available as a free download in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Romanian, Dutch, and Chinese from the Consortium’s website, with additional languages coming soon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.