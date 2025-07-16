Chairperson Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane: Parliament Dept Budget Vote 2025/26

Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Hon Govender

House Chairperson, Hon Radebe and Hon Ryder

Chief Whip of the Council, Hon Moemang

Honourable permanent and special delegates

Representatives of South African Local Government Association

Esteemed guests, Ladies and Gentlemen

Introduction

This 2025/26 Budget of Parliament coincides with the 70th anniversary of the freedom charter, a founding document of our constitution.

In reflecting on the freedom charter, we celebrate its role in uniting diverse communities, in their fight against oppression and unjust.

The freedom charter serves not only as a historical landmark but also as a guiding vision for future generations, reminding us that the pursuit for freedom and equality is an ongoing journey that requires vigilance, commitment and action.

As we celebrate years of freedom charter, let us honor its legacy by continuing to advocate for the rights and dignities of all people, ensuring that the ideals it represents are realized in our society today and in the future.

This then forces us to have constant interrogation, re-presentation, and re-articulation of the aspirations of the public, as we grapple with sources of tension, contestation and possibilities for progress.

This significance of Parliament, as the theatre of contestation and oversight, is the necessity of developing a revolutionary strategy for social change as envisaged in our freedom charter.

Italian political thinker and writer, Antonio Gramsci, elucidates this as a war of position, that can disable any coercive apparatus of state

True to the aspirations of the freedom charter this Parliament gives rise to a more consensual or consensus-based society, where no individual or group is reduced to a sub-altern, less valued or less listened to.

In ending a state of sub-alternity, it means the state becomes ethical, creating a morally plural society, united in difference, as a means to achieve social change

These Honourable delegates, speaks to building a more effective voice through parliament, that re-articulates the peoples’ aspirations and expectations of government

Its presents a set of circumstances that forces a better knowing and thinking of the politics of emancipation, through a study of Africa’s struggles for liberation.

Thus, the space for parliamentary democracy, to which delegates should be attendant, aims to give credence, to all voices in general and the marginalized in particular, understanding the history of erasure that denied our people thought and politics itself, as envisioned in our Constitution

It is a transformative and restitutive space, positioned as an intentional negation of colonial history as a “pivot”, towards the re-enactment of a politics of liberation, that confronts the experiences of the “wretched of the earth”, as often animated by radical scholars

To this extent, bring situated debates, politics and their relationship through our plenaries, in ways better understood and more helpful to the people we serve

In this regard, the NCOP is a House uniquely placed, as expressed by our predecessors, to reflect the diversity of our society, as means to synthesize all spheres of government, within a national programme for fundamental change

This means we cannot be a Parliament of general interest, located outside or above the people we serve (as some often preempt)

Rather, we are an ethical parliament of particular interests, which elaborates a point of view, within the terms of the people themselves, whose main content, is resolving the socio-economic challenges affecting our people in the NOW.

We choose a vantage point of the former colonized, against the vestiges of accumulation through dispossession, that characterize society today

We choose a vantage point according to black feminist thinkers, which confronts a history and present, that still offends the deepest sense of our humanity

We choose and align this Parliament, through meditations with the work of literary scholar and activist Edward Said, who underlined the need to undo discourses about the black oppressed, still supported by institutions, vocabulary, scholarship, imagery, doctrines , even colonial bureaucracies and colonial styles

This 7th Parliament is to this end, constituted in a defining moment, as a space and site of struggle between the interest and the ways of knowing of the former settler colonizers and the interest and the ways of the forces of resistance (Africans in particular and blacks in general)

In this regard, the duty and expectations for delegates and Members of Parliament, is not to linger on analysis, without understanding and unmasking the complex ways in which the pursuit of our mandate is deeply embedded, in the multiple layers of imperial and colonial practices

It is the duty of this ParliamentBudget Debate, to make serious reflections of these foundational and constitutive problems, marked by the interlocking multiple challenges, ofpoverty, unemployment, health, crime, education, housing, ecology andinequality- in a world that militates against the poor

It is thus a clinical call, to

A duty to redefine in different ways the current conjuncture, as a liberation of the periphery, through thinking South Africa, from the perspective of the poor

In so doing, an enormous task to keep society focused on these issues, in ways that promote and defend egalitarian and democratic possibilities, against transnational corporations, state elites, in a global multipolar capitalist order.

REFLECTIONS ON THE WORK OF NCOP

Honourable Deputy Chairperson/House Chairperson, in reflecting on the work of this House during the period under review 2024/25 -as period of transition

The National Council of Provinces, whose primary mandate is to ensure that the interests of our provinces are considered in the national sphere of government, and also provides for the representation of the different categories of municipalities in Parliament

Focus was paid to oversight, lawmaking, public participation and cooperative governance matters.

We held 18 Sittings, posed over 1 100 questions to the Executive, and considered 15 committee reports, with a strong emphasis on service delivery, ethics, and judicial matters.

We passed House resolutions and facilitated robust budget vote debates across various departments.

Public participation was undertaken through the processing of petitions notwithstanding the need for improvement in this area

Cooperative governance was supported by monitoring provincial and local government performance, including interventions as directed by the Constitution.

We debated and adopted 24 Bills, including key reforms such as the Climate Change Bill, BELA Bill, and Housing Consumer Protection Bill, as well as several money Bills to support fiscal planning and service delivery.

In respect of international relations, we considered international agreements and participated in multilateral bodies to advance parliamentary diplomacy in addressing global challenges and conflicts.

As Presiding Officers, in support of the myriad of strategic planning sessions and prioritization work, developed Standard Operating Procedures,to promote synergy in the leadership and coordination of the key functions of the NCOP

Cross-functional technical teams, which draw on resources from across the NCOP and shared services, are ensuring that through a more systemic fashion, the full spectrum of expertise and support is accessible to the Presiding Officers and this House

This we are undertaking to strengthen qualitative outcomes, through the monitoring and evaluation of our key programmes and activities.

Thus, closer attention is being paid to monitor and track progress internally, particularly considering the perpetual litigations against Parliament, wherein some of our operational systems have fallen short and have been a subject of public scrutiny.

Previous judgements made, such as the Doctors for Life International, Land Access Movement, Traditional and Khoisan Leadership Act are some important outcomes where detailed limitations in our processes are highlighted

We trust that this intervention strengthens the Monitoring and Evaluation by the Presiding Officers, as means to enhance Institutional effectiveness,

We shall foster a renewed culture of collaboration, synergy and collective ethical teamwork, within a more functional political arm and administration, operating across horizontal and vertical planes

Furthermore, deriving from section 70 of the Constitution, which deals with internal arrangements, proceedings and procedures of the NCOP, the Rules Amendment Process is underway, to regulate and manage the business of the House and Committees, in ways that strengthen democracy, andmore attendant to the new dispensation of the 7th parliament

Emerging issues influencing work of Parliament

Through a reading of the economy, it is increasingly public knowledge, that global growth is projected to drop to 2.8 percent in 2025 and 3 percent in 2026.

The swift escalation of trade tensions, occasioned by the United States tariff regime and its benevolent imperialism, are expected to have a significant impact on global economic activity and impact jobs in the Citrus, Automotive and Steel sectors

It is for this reason, that we arecalling for diversification of our markets, and expanding the investment pool against the syndrome of dependency,insupport of our economic interests

The opportunities and possibilities that are brought about by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), should be our primary point of departure, to explore mutual beneficial trade relations

The medium-term economic outlook for South Africa is forecast to grow at an average of 1.4 per cent in 2025, improving to 1.8 per cent by 2027.

Government’s economic priorities remain on strengthening macroeconomic stability to reduce living costs and grow investment, executing reforms to promote a more dynamic economy, building state capability in core functions and supporting growth-enhancing public infrastructure investment.

Several of South Africa’s challenges can only be addressed through improved international and regional cooperation, therefore, several emerging risks, including extreme weather patterns, cyber security failures and natural resource crises, require greater collaboration and cooperation on international and regional levels.

Key achievements for 2024

Despite the challenges around the lack of facilities, and a decreasing budget, Parliament, through its plenaries and committees, continued to adapt business processes with physical and hybrid proceedings, as well as strengthening its interface with the people in pursuit of its law-making, oversight and public participation programme.

The 2024/25 financial year marked as transition period for Parliament, laid the groundwork for the 7th democratic Parliament, amid a complex and evolving internal and external environment.

This transitional year unfolded within the broader context of South Africa’s celebration of three decades of democracy—a period during which Parliament has progressively matured through successive terms, each shaped by shifting national priorities and governance demands.

The 7th Parliament now faces a new political landscape following the 2024 general elections and is tasked with consolidating and extending oversight and accountability mechanisms that are evolving.

We are preparing for long-term transformation into a digital enabled organization

To do so, we must accept the potential of data, artificial intelligence and process automation to enhance Member support, decision-making and public engagement.

Key core performance initiatives undertaken in 2024/25 included the ongoing refinement of the Oversight Priority Model and Committee planning Frameworks.

Equally, as outlined by the 6th Parliament; a Country Outcome Dashboard as well as pre- and post-legislative impact assessment need to be enhanced

In addition, the Institution tracked the implementation of the Commission on State Capture Recommendations Plan, as well as the development of an e-Petitions system.

The Restoration Project implemented 80% of its Plan.

Notable, were delays experienced in finalizing documentation for the Old Assembly, given its heritage requirements

To accelerate progress on the Restoration Plan, design work for the Old Assembly has been fast-tracked to unlock subsequent procurement and construction activities.

Continued stakeholder engagement with the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) is being prioritized, to streamline approval processes and avoid further delays.

However, Parliament continued to achieve a clean audit for the previous financial year

Priorities of the 7th Parliament

Our priorities for this 7th parliament, foreground 30 years of progressive transformation, aimed at tackling the persistence ofthe legacy of apartheid colonialism

The Medium-Term Development Plan provides targets and measures for each of government’s strategic priorities

Parliament will need to strengthen its oversight mechanisms to ensure a more responsive and accountable government

This includes the manner we respond to matters of public interest timeously, effectively and in a credible way.

As NCOP, we will also be guided by our mandate in terms of our interventions on this matter, however the Select Committee on Security and Justice in this House, shall be seized with these issues

In the period ahead, we will also focus on facilitating meaningful public participation and involvement in legislative processes through collaboration with civil society to ensure that government actions reflect citizens' needs and concerns.

The Strategic Plan for the 7th Parliament was tabled in December 2024, setting out the impacts and outcomes for the institution over the next five years.

The 2025/26 Annual Performance Plan and Budget equally specifies the planned performance, and expenditure estimates of Parliament for the financial year, to achieve the outcomes set out in the Strategic Plan.

International engagements and parliamentary diplomacy

Parliament continues to operate within a global context and participates in International bodies such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Pan African Parliament (PAP) and SADC-PF, for continental, regional, national and global governance

Our strategic orientation is the pursuit of an Africa centered agenda, that promotes self -sufficiency and independence, for a better Africa and better world, to be re-born

What we seek in thinking the present and future, is the full expression of an African Parliament rather that Parliaments in Africa

In this stead, the Pan African Parliament, must provide a platform for the re-engineering and re-purposing of parliaments’,

In so doing, enact ways that elevates African personality, African identity and Africa’s re-wakening; through a restitutive and reparatory discourse

Accordingly, South Africa will be the first African nation to preside over and host the G20 Summit

The hosting of this Summit, under the theme of “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability’’, will be a significant milestone, allowing South Africa to influence discourse setting, and amplify the voices of the Global South.

In turn, Parliament will host the P20 – the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit – from 01 to 03 October 2025.

In this way, opportunity shall be provided for public representatives and broader public, to understand and be exposed to global common challenges and ways that governments’ are responding.

On the context of vote 2

The 2025/26 Budget for Parliament (Vote 2) is set against the backdrop of a fiscal situation, putting more pressure on Parliament to manage its budget downwards.

In addition to the the composition of Vote 2 carries structural challenges, skewing the appearance of resource availability

Over the period ahead, the composition of the budget should be reviewed to reflect the availability and use of resources, in sync with our current challenges and rising expectations, within an evolving environment of our broad mandate

The total budget for Parliament for the 2025/26 financial year amounts to R5,084,670 billion. (Five billion, eighty-four million, six hundred and seventy thousand rands)

The total allocation received from the National Treasury amounts to R3,586,862 billion (Three billion, five hundred and eighty-six million, eight hundred and sixty-two thousand rands), and includes R500 million (Five hundred million rands) for the restoration and refurbishment of the Parliamentary buildings because of the fire damage.

The budget of Parliament has been allocated as follows:

Programme1: Administration – R2,688,210 billion; (Two billion, six hundred and eighty-eight million, two hundred and ten thousand rands).

Programme 2: Legislation and Oversight – R992,066 million (Nine hundred and nighty-two million and sixty-six thousand rands). A significant shift and increase in funding model that speaks to current priorities and commitments made

Programme 3: Associated Services and Transfer Payments to Political Parties – R885,312 million (Eight hundred and eighty-five million, three hundred and twelve thousand rands).

Direct Charges: Members’ remunerations - R519,083 million (Five hundred and nineteen million and eighty three thousand rands)

The Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) - a separate entity in terms of the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Act – receives a transfer payment under Programme 3, and will need more funding over time, through a thoroughgoing process that strengthens its mandate and its operations

Conclusion

In concluding from where we began, Brazilian revolutionary educator and philosopher, Paulo Freire, opined; men and women rarely admit their fear of freedom, tending to rather camouflage it

Freire called for attitudinal change and soul craft, against keeping the poor powerless, treating them as passive and silent recipients of our systems, knowledge and politics

That instead, we should build co-operation and dialogue, so every person can develop sense of self and fulfil their right to be heard

We thus dedicate this Budget as Freire taught us, to the oppressed, and to those who suffer with them and fight at their side

We understand liberation as not a gift, nor self-achievement, but a painstaking but mutual process of contradictions between the oppressors and oppressed

Honourable delegates, to this end, allow me to extend special thanks to the Speaker of National Assembly, for joint stewardship, cooperation and partnership in providing strategic leadership to Parliament

Thank the Presiding Officers of both Houses for the strategic support and leadership

Thank the Chief Whip, programming whip and other whips in the management, scheduling and coordination of House business

Thank the Select committees in the work of overseeing the budgets that enable effective and relevant plenaries drawing interest of the public

Acknowledge the work provided by parliamentary management and staff under leadership of Secretary to Parliament, Mr. George

Also, the important day-to-day management of the business of the House, under the leadership of Secretary to NCOP, Adv. Phindela

Thank my fellow comrades in the Caucus, the ANC Women’s League and ANC for confidence shown in me.

Lastly, my family and children, as you continue to be my pillar of strength

Malibonge igama Lamakhosikazi

God bless you all

I thank you

#GovZAUpdates

