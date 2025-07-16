Premier Kagiso Mokgosi leads Mandela Day activities at Mazista, 18 Jul
As part of commemorating the International Nelson Mandela Day, North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi is expected to visit a centre of elderly people at Mazista village in Swartruggens in Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality.
During the visit, Premier Mokgosi who will be accompanied by Members of the Executive Council and Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality Mayor, Cllr Thabo Jacobs as well as senior government officials will carry-out renovations at the centre, donate equipment for the vegetable garden as well as groceries.
The initiative which is a collaborative effort between government and various social partners gives impetus to this year’s celebrations held under the theme: “Uniting to combat poverty and inequity”.
The visit will be held as follows:
Date: Friday, 18 July 2025
Venue: Mazista village in Swartruggens, Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality
Time: 08h00
For enquiries, contact
Sello Tatai
Spokesperson to the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842
E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za
Or
Brian Setswambung
Provincial Head of Communication
Office of the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell: 076 012 4501
E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za
