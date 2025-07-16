Submit Release
Premier Kagiso Mokgosi leads Mandela Day activities at Mazista, 18 Jul

As part of commemorating the International Nelson Mandela Day, North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi is expected to visit a centre of elderly people at Mazista village in Swartruggens in Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality.

During the visit, Premier Mokgosi who will be accompanied by Members of the Executive Council and Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality Mayor, Cllr Thabo Jacobs as well as senior government officials will carry-out renovations at the centre, donate equipment for the vegetable garden as well as groceries.

The initiative which is a collaborative effort between government and various social partners gives impetus to this year’s celebrations held under the theme: “Uniting to combat poverty and inequity”.

The visit will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 18 July 2025
Venue: Mazista village in Swartruggens, Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality
Time: 08h00

