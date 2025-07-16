Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,972 in the last 365 days.

Keeping your home and workplace mercury free is focus of new EGLE publication

She’s been on a mission to educate shop owners, flea market vendors and others about the dangers of mercury-containing items and to tell them that certain items – like thermometers and thermostats – are even banned from sale in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Materials Management Division heard from Foster about the problem and developed a new flyer that explains how people can keep their homes and workplaces mercury free.

Pictured: A mercury-containing thermometer found at an antique shop. Credit: Cindy Foster.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Keeping your home and workplace mercury free is focus of new EGLE publication

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more