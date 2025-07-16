Keeping your home and workplace mercury free is focus of new EGLE publication

She’s been on a mission to educate shop owners, flea market vendors and others about the dangers of mercury-containing items and to tell them that certain items – like thermometers and thermostats – are even banned from sale in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Materials Management Division heard from Foster about the problem and developed a new flyer that explains how people can keep their homes and workplaces mercury free.

Pictured: A mercury-containing thermometer found at an antique shop. Credit: Cindy Foster.