The Sports Circus Strikes Gold with an Asset-Backed Digital Currency Alliance

New Content Rewards The Sports Circus With Gold Bullion and Real Estate-Backed Piety Tokens

This is a natural partnership for Hangdog Social because it represents the means of getting our message to the world on TV, radio, and all things media.” — Mike Breault

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Circus, a prime time Las Vegas-based and nationally-syndicated television and radio show established a key strategic alliance with Hangdog Social for radio, television, and streaming production, broadcasting, and distribution of all of their original content. This marks a significant media and financial move for The Sports Circus in acquiring a revenue-generating share of top-tier, live and recorded broadcasts. The Sports Circus will be compensated through Hangdog Social’s newly-minted Piety token; their gold bullion and real estate, asset-backed digital currency. Piety tokens are available on the Ethereum blockchain.

The Sports Circus spotlights special guest interviews including: world champions, hall of famers, all-stars, billionaire business leaders, television and film stars, and Grammy and Academy Awards winners. Among these icons have been: racing icon, Mario Andretti, Leigh Steinberg, the Godfather of all Sports Agents, superstar NCAA, USFL, and NFL Running Back, Herschel Walker, 4-time Super Bowl champion and coaching legend Tom Flores, Bestselling author and defender of freedom, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., NBA Hall of Famer, Rick Barry, 7-time Emmy Award winner, media icon, Roy Firestone, plus many more.

The Sports Circus is hosted by the Ringmaster, Sal Tuzzolino. He is a former baseball player and current sports and entertainment executive. Sal is quick and witty and can keep you entertained for hours with thought-provoking content and drill-down analyses with a comedic twist. He has been described as the sports lovers' best friend while holding a championship on-air title of master of controversy and instigation. The Sports Circus has a loose format and can be highly unpredictable.

Sal Tuzzolino stated: "This is a big move for us. We started out broadcasting on radio only here in Las Vegas on early Saturday mornings nearly a decade ago. We were told that we weren’t any good and will go nowhere. Today, we are on terrestrial radio, analog and digital television, streaming platforms, and are syndicated and available to tens of millions of listeners and viewers. We expanded our business model to fill a much-needed production, broadcasting, and distribution gap for other shows that were told the same.”

Sal continued with: “Our working with Hangdog will drive revenue and equity interests through the acquisition of a share of Hangdog’s secure, asset-backed digital currency. This reminds me of when Bitcoin was first available to the public about 15 years ago and I didn’t get any. Now, we’ll earn ownership and asset-backed Piety tokens with our partnership. That’s a big win for us.”

When asked about the strategic alliance with The Sports Circus, Mike Breault said: “This is a natural partnership for Hangdog Social because it represents the means of getting our message to the world on TV, radio, and all things media. This is the one puzzle piece we needed to align Hangdog’s long term vision with a long-running, proven source of moving content to the people.”

Listeners can hear the show in its entirety on Spotify.

The Sports Circus has large coverage including: Comcast, COX, Frontier, Spectrum, Time Warner, WOW, and independent cable television affiliates in select US markets. Their radio coverage includes CBS, CNBC, FOX, and NBC affiliates in select markets plus a host of independent stations. Worldwide coverage of The Sports Circus can be found on www.thesportscircus.com. Further, select shows are aired on HotelTV in all 210 Nielsen-rated markets across the US, broadcasting into over 500,000 rooms in three, four and five-star upscale hotels and resorts across North America. Whether you are at home, in a hotel, or on the go, you can stream The Sports Circus shows on your mobile device at Apple Podcasts, www.thesportscircus.com, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRADIO, Libsyn, Pandora, Spotify, Twitter (“X”), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Be sure to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, FOLLOW, and share on all platforms.

The Sports Circus website receives mass amounts of monthly website visitors. Their click-through traffic numbers are extremely impressive. That traffic, coupled with mass impressions per hour on HotelTV, is an advertising and marketing dream scenario. Big and small companies have a tremendous opportunity to reach their audience through sponsorship or a partnership with The Sports Circus. See the contact details below to learn more.

# # #



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.