The Sports Circus Fiddles into Kentucky for a Featured One-On-One with Country Music Star, Jason Owens

Jason Owens was as smooth as melted butter on hotcakes in his interview with Ringmaster Sal Tuzzolino of The Sports Circus.

Catch Jason Owens at his residency inside the world famous MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip from January 28, 2025 through February 3, 2025.” — The Sports Circus

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Circus, a prime time Las Vegas-based and nationally-syndicated television and radio show fiddles into Kentucky for a featured on-on-one interview with Country Music singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer, Jason Owens.

The Sports Circus spotlights special guest interviews including: world champions, Hall of Famers, all-stars, billionaire business leaders, television and film stars, and Grammy Awards and Academy Awards winners. Among these icons have been: racing icon, Mario Andretti, Leigh Steinberg, the Godfather of all Sports Agents, superstar NCAA, USFL, and NFL Running Back, Herschel Walker, 4-time Super Bowl champion and coaching legend Tom Flores, NFL Defensive Tackle, Bestselling presidential candidate, Author and defender of freedom, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., NBA Hall of Famer, Rick Barry, 7-time Emmy Award winner, media icon, Roy Firestone, plus many more.

The Sports Circus is hosted by the Ringmaster, Sal Tuzzolino. He is a former baseball player and current sports and entertainment executive. Sal is quick and witty and can keep you entertained for hours with thought provoking content and drill-down analyses with a comedic twist. He has been described as the sports lovers' best friend while holding a championship on-air title of master of controversy and instigation. The Sports Circus has a loose format and can be highly unpredictable.

Sal Tuzzolino stated: "Our audience loves the fact that we turn on a dime. A country music episode does just that and speaks to a large part of our audience across America. Jason’s a great guy with real heart-felt lyrics and great melodies to his songs. There’s a reason that he’s loved and has played all over the country including well over 100 shows in Las Vegas at big time hotel/casinos. Audiences love him and keep coming back for more.”

When asked about his experience on The Sports Circus, Jason Owen said: “It was amazing to be on The Sports Circus with Sal and his big audience. I hope to make as many new friends as possible that like my kind of country music.”

Listeners can hear the show in its entirety on Spotify.

The Sports Circus has large coverage including Comcast, COX, Frontier, Spectrum, Time Warner, and WOW Cable television affiliates in select US markets. Their radio coverage includes CBS, CNBC, FOX, and NBC affiliates in select markets plus a host of independent stations. Worldwide coverage of The Sports Circus can be found on www.thesportscircus.com. Further, their shows are aired on HotelTV in all 210 Nielsen rated markets across the US, broadcasting into over 550,000 rooms in three, four and five-star upscale hotels and resorts across North America. Whether you are at home, in a hotel, or on the go, you can stream The Sports Circus shows on your mobile device at Apple Podcasts, www.thesportscircus.com, iHeartRADIO, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Twitter (“X”), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Be sure to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, FOLLOW, and share on all platforms.

