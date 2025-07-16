Salike Natural Coir Logs for Greener, Safer Erosion Management

Salike coir logs

Gardeners, landscapers, and environmental planners are looking for sustainable alternatives to plastic and harmful peat-based products.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As industries shift toward sustainable practices, Salikecontinues to provide innovative, eco-friendly alternatives to plastic and peat-based landscaping materials. Among its standout offerings, SalikeCoir Logs provide a powerful, biodegradable solution for erosion control, soil stabilisation, and green infrastructure projects.Crafted from 100% natural coir fibre, a by-product of the coconut industry, Salike Coir Logs offer a durable, biodegradable alternative to peat- and plastic-based systems. Designed to protect riverbanks, embankments, garden slopes from erosion, these cylindrical rolls are encased in biodegradable mesh, enabling them to break down naturally over time while reinforcing soil and supporting plant life.Unlike synthetic materials, coir logs serve dual purposes: they stabilise disturbed earth while actively enriching it. Their natural water-holding capacity supports root-level hydration, helping nearby vegetation to thrive. As the logs slowly decompose, they nourish the soil with organic matter—improving structure and fertility. At the same time, they provide an ideal environment for native plantings and biodiversity to flourish, making them particularly valuable in conservation zones and sustainable landscaping projects. Lightweight, easy to install, and versatile in use, coir logs are suitable for everything from flood-prone rural banks to urban green infrastructure.“Salike’s mission is to engineer nature-based solutions that work with the environment, not against it,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Our coir logs embody this ethos — they’re tough on erosion but gentle on the planet.”Salikeoffers coir logs in multiple sizes to suit projects of all scales. Each log reflects Salike’s commitment to environmental stewardship, quality craftsmanship, and effective landscape management.About SalikeSalikeis a UK-based leader in sustainable coir-based solutions for horticulture, landscaping, and environmental management. With over two decades of experience in the industry, Salike’s coir products are ethically sourced, responsibly produced, and engineered to meet the evolving needs of both professionals and environmentally aware individuals.For more information: info@salike.co.uk / www.salike.co.uk

