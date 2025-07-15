2026 Missouri Regional Teachers of the Year Announced
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has announced the 34 Regional Teachers of the Year who have been selected to represent their regions in the 2026 Missouri Teacher of the Year Program. The Teacher of the Year program spotlights the positive impact excellent teachers have on their students.
The Regional Teachers of the Year includes educators from multiple grade levels and subject areas:
- Alisha Rinne, Warrensburg R-VI, Prekindergarten
- Amanda Breckenridge, Rich Hill R-IV, Grades 6-9 Mathematics
- Ashley M Gettinger, Ste. Genevieve Co. R-II, Kindergarten
- Aubrey Shortino, Lee's Summit R-VII, Kindergarten
- Becky Solomon, Hillsboro R-III, Grades 7-8 STEM
- Christa Price, Stockton R-I, K-12 Gifted
- Danielle O'Neil, Springfield R-XII, K-5 Physical Education
- Dr. Paul Stephen Wright, St. Charles R-VI, High School English Language Arts
- Erin Dalager, Kirbyville R-VI, Grade 3
- Heather Millard, Lincoln County R-III, Grade 9 American History
- Jennifer Shook, Verona R-VII, Pre-K-6 Special Education
- Joanna Clark, Raymore- Peculiar R-II, Grade 7 Science
- Julie Hecht, Altenburg 48, Reading Intervention
- Keaton Denney, Lone Jack C-6, Grades 6-12 Choir
- Kerry S. Mattingly, Wheaton R-III, Kindergarten
- Kimberly Sixta, Hickman Mills C-1, Grades 10-12 Social Studies
- Kristen Price, Northwest R-I, Prekindergarten
- Krystal Deterding, Fort Zumwalt School District, Grade 7 Special Education
- Lori Boatman, Wentzville R-IV, Grade 6 Social Studies
- Mary Sanders, St. Joseph, Grade 4
- Matthew Kennedy, Kirksville R-III, High School Social Studies
- Megan Peifer, Gateway Science Academy, Grade 5 English Language Arts
- Melissa Maness, Special School District St. Louis Co., Grades 11-12 Culinary Arts
- Nacole Benscoter, Independence 30, K-5 Special Education
- Rachel Stoll, Jefferson C-123, Pre-K
- Rebekah Hammett, Southern Boone Co. R-1, Grades 7-12 Agriculture
- Robert Wofford, Salem R-80, Grades 10-12 English Language Arts
- Sara Buckley, Potosi R-III, Grade 6 English Language Arts
- Sarah DeWitte, West Platte Co. R-II, Grade 10-12 Science
- Sarah Kirksey, Ladue, High School Journalism
- Seth Williams, Camdenton R-III, Grades 7-8 Special Education
- Stephanie Gladbach, Salisbury R-IV, High School Business
- Tamara Simmons, Bayless, Grades 6-12 Choir
- Timothy G. Ryan, Ferguson Florissant R-II, High School English Language Arts
The Teacher of the Year selection process began with the nomination of nearly 500 teachers who represented 284 school districts statewide. Next, DESE will announce the semi-finalists for the 2026 Missouri Teacher of the Year award in August.
To learn more about the 2026 Regional Teachers of the Year, please visit DESE’s Regional Teacher of the Year webpage.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.