2026 Missouri Regional Teachers of the Year Announced

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has announced the 34 Regional Teachers of the Year who have been selected to represent their regions in the 2026 Missouri Teacher of the Year Program. The Teacher of the Year program spotlights the positive impact excellent teachers have on their students.

The Regional Teachers of the Year includes educators from multiple grade levels and subject areas:

Alisha Rinne , Warrensburg R-VI, Prekindergarten

Amanda Breckenridge , Rich Hill R-IV, Grades 6-9 Mathematics

Ashley M Gettinger , Ste. Genevieve Co. R-II, Kindergarten

Aubrey Shortino , Lee's Summit R-VII, Kindergarten

Becky Solomon , Hillsboro R-III, Grades 7-8 STEM

Christa Price , Stockton R-I, K-12 Gifted

Danielle O'Neil , Springfield R-XII, K-5 Physical Education

Dr. Paul Stephen Wright , St. Charles R-VI, High School English Language Arts

Erin Dalager , Kirbyville R-VI, Grade 3

Heather Millard , Lincoln County R-III, Grade 9 American History

Jennifer Shook , Verona R-VII, Pre-K-6 Special Education

Joanna Clark , Raymore- Peculiar R-II, Grade 7 Science

Julie Hecht , Altenburg 48, Reading Intervention

Keaton Denney , Lone Jack C-6, Grades 6-12 Choir

Kerry S. Mattingly , Wheaton R-III, Kindergarten

Kimberly Sixta , Hickman Mills C-1, Grades 10-12 Social Studies

Kristen Price , Northwest R-I, Prekindergarten

Krystal Deterding , Fort Zumwalt School District, Grade 7 Special Education

Lori Boatman , Wentzville R-IV, Grade 6 Social Studies

Mary Sanders , St. Joseph, Grade 4

Matthew Kennedy , Kirksville R-III, High School Social Studies

Megan Peifer , Gateway Science Academy, Grade 5 English Language Arts

Melissa Maness , Special School District St. Louis Co., Grades 11-12 Culinary Arts

Nacole Benscoter , Independence 30, K-5 Special Education

Rachel Stoll , Jefferson C-123, Pre-K

Rebekah Hammett , Southern Boone Co. R-1, Grades 7-12 Agriculture

Robert Wofford , Salem R-80, Grades 10-12 English Language Arts

Sara Buckley , Potosi R-III, Grade 6 English Language Arts

Sarah DeWitte , West Platte Co. R-II, Grade 10-12 Science

Sarah Kirksey , Ladue, High School Journalism

Seth Williams , Camdenton R-III, Grades 7-8 Special Education

Stephanie Gladbach , Salisbury R-IV, High School Business

Tamara Simmons , Bayless, Grades 6-12 Choir

, Bayless, Grades 6-12 Choir Timothy G. Ryan, Ferguson Florissant R-II, High School English Language Arts

The Teacher of the Year selection process began with the nomination of nearly 500 teachers who represented 284 school districts statewide. Next, DESE will announce the semi-finalists for the 2026 Missouri Teacher of the Year award in August.

To learn more about the 2026 Regional Teachers of the Year, please visit DESE’s Regional Teacher of the Year webpage.