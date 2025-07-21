Gomboc AI Launches Free Community Edition: Deterministic AI for IaC That Engineers Actually Trust

Gomboc AI

Gomboc AI, the pioneer of deterministic AI for Infrastructure as Code (IaC) remediation, today announced the release of Gomboc Community Edition - a free, self-serve offering designed for platform engineers and DevOps teams responsible for managing complex cloud infrastructure.

Community Edition delivers Gomboc’s core AI remediation engine directly within GitHub, providing secure, policy-aligned fixes for Terraform - without requiring configuration, demos, or enterprise onboarding cycles.

“We’ve built Gomboc Community Edition for the engineers in the trenches - those who are buried under alerts, duct-taping guardrails, and fighting misconfigs during every deployment,” said Ian Amit, CEO and Co-Founder of Gomboc. “You deserve tools that actually fix things.”

A Fix-First, Engineer-First Offering:

Unlike traditional scanning tools or generative AI assistants that surface issues without solving them, Gomboc’s deterministic AI analyzes your infrastructure code and generates merge-ready pull requests based on cloud best practices and a curated set of predefined policies - tailored to common misconfiguration and compliance needs.

With Community Edition, teams can:

● Receive production-grade fixes directly in PRs

● Onboard instantly via GitHub OAuth (no setup required)

● Operate securely with minimal read-only permissions (no secrets or overreach)

● See first results within minutes of installation

● Use the platform without sales conversations, product walk-throughs, or paywalls

Community Edition is not a trial, it is a fully featured version of the Gomboc platform that works on Terraform in GitHub, and delivers a common policy framework that represents best practices.

It represents Gomboc’s commitment to supporting the engineering community with practical, high-impact tools that solve real-world infrastructure challenges.

Deterministic AI That Engineers Can Trust:

While generative AI tools can offer suggestions, they often lack the precision required for secure, scalable infrastructure. Gomboc’s deterministic model delivers explainable, verifiable, and production-ready fixes - ensuring engineers stay in control and in flow.

“IaC security shouldn’t require tickets, tuning, or vendor negotiations,” added Amit. “With Community Edition, engineers get access to a fully functional version of Gomboc - on their terms, in their workflow, and without friction.”

Availability:

Gomboc Community Edition is available now at https://tinyurl.com/community-edition. The platform is free to use, with no feature restrictions or usage limits.

About Gomboc AI:

Gomboc is a platform engineering solution purpose-built for DevOps teams managing complex, multi-cloud infrastructure. Powered by deterministic AI, Gomboc delivers secure, policy-aligned fixes for Infrastructure as Code—directly within Git workflows and CI/CD pipelines. By removing the need for manual triage, tickets, or back-and-forth with security, Gomboc accelerates remediation, reduces risk, and improves developer velocity. Organizations benefit from continuous compliance with frameworks like CIS and SOC 2, while enabling teams to scale infrastructure safely and ship with confidence.. Learn more at www.gomboc.ai



