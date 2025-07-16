EBC Financial Group Provides USD10,000 in Relief to Support Typhoon Danas Recovery Efforts in Taiwan

Two hands meet against the backdrop of typhoon-hit Tainan—one offering aid, the other receiving it—symbolising EBC Financial Group’s commitment to supporting recovery and rebuilding efforts after Typhoon Danas.

In times of need, EBC stands with Tainan and affected communities—supporting relief, rebuilding, and resilience.

TAINAN, TAIWAN, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the devastating aftermath of Typhoon Danas, EBC Financial Group (EBC) has donated USD10,000 to Tainan’s official disaster relief fund. The contribution reflects EBC’s commitment to standing with affected communities and supporting meaningful recovery efforts.

The typhoon made landfall on 6 July, bringing heavy rains and strong winds that severely impacted communities across Tainan. Thousands of homes were damaged or flooded, while public infrastructure faced widespread disruption. Prolonged power and water outages added to the strain on residents. The storm also caused an estimated NT$1.6 billion (approx. USD49 million) in agricultural losses and over NT$260 million (approx. USD8.9 million) in damage to education facilities, with recovery efforts still ongoing.

EBC’s contribution is being directed to the city’s Social Assistance Fund to support residents in restoring vital services and rebuilding their communities.

We stand with the people of Tainan as they recover from the widespread damage caused by Typhoon Danas,” said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd. “We hope this contribution reaches those who need it most, and helps communities move forward.”

Committed to Real Impact, Not Just Presence

EBC’s donation reflects the company’s wider approach to corporate responsibility across the globe: prioritising practical, community-driven support in moments that matter.

This effort follows EBC’s continued involvement in social initiatives, including recent support for underprivileged childcare communities in Thailand and partnerships focused on financial education and well-being. Through these initiatives, EBC underscores its commitment to contributing beyond business and creating long-term social value in the regions it serves.

As the affected areas begin its recovery in the wake of the aftermath of Typhoon Danas, EBC reaffirms its commitment to contributing meaningfully to the communities it serves—both through its financial services and through initiatives that support resilience, stability, and long-term well-being.

EBC will continue to monitor developments in local communities and remains open to supporting future recovery and community-driven efforts as needs evolve on the ground.

Support the Relief Effort

The public is welcomed to aid in disaster recovery through the official Tainan Social Assistance Fund platform.

For more information about EBC Financial Group’s ESG and community initiatives, please visit: www.ebc.com/ESG

###

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London’s esteemed financial district, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access a wide range of global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, shares, and indices.

Recognised with multiple awards, EBC is committed to upholding ethical standards and these subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC provides specialised services across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Through its partnership with United to Beat Malaria, the company contributes to global health initiatives. EBC also supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, helping to demystify economics and its application to major societal challenges, fostering greater public understanding and dialogue.

https://www.ebc.com/

