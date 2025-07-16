GECA Appoints Influential European Crowdfunding Architect Karsten Wenzlaff to Steering Committee

Welcoming Karsten Wenzlaff to the GECA Steering Committee as a Strategic Adviser.

Regulatory visionary who helped create €5 million EU cross-border framework joins global alliance to accelerate borderless investment vision

The future of crowdfunding is inherently global, but globalization without proper regulatory frameworks creates risks for investors and entrepreneurs alike.” — Karsten Wenzlaff

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) today announced the appointment of Karsten Wenzlaff as strategic advisor to its steering committee, marking a pivotal moment in the organization's evolution from ambitious startup to industry powerhouse.Wenzlaff brings unparalleled expertise in regulatory architecture and market development, having played an instrumental role in creating Europe's harmonized crowdfunding framework that enables platforms to raise up to €5 million across EU borders with a single license.The Architect of European CrowdfundingWhile most were still grappling with crowdfunding's basic concepts, Wenzlaff was busy inventing its analytical foundation. As author of Europe's first crowdfunding study in 2011 and Germany's first crowdfunding survey in 2012, he created the framework that enabled institutional adoption across the continent."Karsten didn't just document the industry's emergence - he provided the intellectual infrastructure that made regulatory acceptance possible," said Andy Field, Lead of GECA's steering committee. "His appointment signals our transition from advocacy organization to implementation partner."Currently serving as Secretary-General of Digital Invest Germany and Alternative Finance Expert at the University of Hamburg, Wenzlaff occupies a unique position bridging policy, academia, and industry. His MPhil in International Relations from Cambridge, focused on international financial regulation, provided the theoretical foundation for a career spent building Europe's alternative finance regulatory architecture.Global Network, Local ImpactWenzlaff's influence extends through an unmatched network of institutional relationships:European Leadership:> Expert advisor to the German Parliament on FinTech regulation> Member of the European Crowdfunding Stakeholder Forum> Board member of the European Digital Finance Association> Coordinator of European fintech association networksGlobal Reach:> External advisor to the UNDP Alt Fin Lab> OECD consultant on civic crowdfunding implementation> Regulatory advisor in Tunisia and Uganda> World Economic Forum contributor on disruptive financial servicesSince 2013, Wenzlaff has co-authored the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance's Alternative Finance Benchmarking Report, becoming European editor in 2017. These reports serve as the data backbone for regulators, investors, and platforms worldwide.The ECSP AchievementWenzlaff's most significant accomplishment was helping create the European Crowdfunding Service Provider (ECSP) regulation. As a member of the European Crowdfunding Stakeholder Forum, he helped design the framework enabling cross-border fundraising across 27 EU countries- a blueprint for GECA's global ambitions."The future of crowdfunding is inherently global," Wenzlaff noted. "But globalization without proper regulatory frameworks creates risks for investors and entrepreneurs alike. GECA's approach of building consensus while maintaining standards aligns perfectly with the lessons we've learned from European harmonization efforts."Technology VisionaryBeyond traditional regulation, Wenzlaff's work addresses emerging challenges in blockchain-based business models and AI compliance frameworks. His forward-looking perspective proved crucial during his time on validation boards for EU projects like CitizEnergy and his ongoing research into sustainable finance solutions.His speaking engagements span continents - from London to Kuala Lumpur, Brussels to Tunis - always focused on how emerging technologies can enhance financial inclusion while maintaining appropriate oversight.Strategic ImperativeGECA's mission of creating borderless equity crowdfunding markets requires more than good intentions - it demands the regulatory expertise and institutional relationships that Wenzlaff possesses. His appointment dramatically expands GECA's ability to influence policy development through connections spanning academic networks, policy circles, industry associations, and innovation ecosystems.In a market where regulatory clarity often determines success or failure, GECA has acquired one of Europe's most influential regulatory architects. For an organization with global ambitions, having someone who successfully harmonized regulations across 27 European countries provides both proof of concept and practical roadmap.The appointment of Karsten Wenzlaff signals that GECA is no longer just planning for the future of global crowdfunding - it's building it.About GECAThe Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) is an international organization dedicated to advancing regulatory harmonization, market development, and best practices in equity crowdfunding worldwide. Learn more at thegeca.org.Media Contact:GECA Steering CommitteeEmail: contact@thegeca.orgWeb: thegeca.orgJoin GECA's Mission:Visit thegeca.org/join to learn about supporter opportunities for platforms, service providers, and industry stakeholders.

