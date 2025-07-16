Governor Kotek Invokes Conflagration Act for the Cram Fire

Salem, OR — On the afternoon of July 14, 2025, Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Cram Fire in Jefferson and Wasco counties. The Jefferson County Commission requested assistance with life, safety, and structural fire protection, and the state fire marshal concurred with that request.

Following ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exists due to the fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment.

The Governor’s declaration allows the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to support local fire service agencies on scene. The conflagration was invoked only for the Highland Fire, threatening structures in Jefferson and Wasco counties.

A link to Executive Order 25-15 can be found here.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is sending its Green Incident Management Team and four task forces to provide structure protection and additional help. The task forces are from Lane, Multnomah, Washington, and Yamhill counties.

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) has deployed all aviation assets available in the Central Oregon District to the Cram Fire through the agency’s Severity Program. ODF continues to support local, state and federal partners in wildfire suppression efforts with resources supplied through mutual aid agreements.

The Jefferson and Wasco County Sheriffs are overseeing evacuations in the affected area. Community members are urged to stay informed about evacuation levels and be prepared to act quickly. For the latest evacuation information, click here. To sign up for alerts in your area, click here.

This marks the sixth time the Emergency Conflagration Act has been invoked by Governor Kotek in the 2025 wildfire season.

