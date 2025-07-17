Governor Kotek Signs Bill to Support Rangeland Fire Protection Associations

Today, Governor Tina Kotek signed House Bill 3349, which authorizes the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) to donate or sell depreciated firefighting assets to Rangeland Fire Protection Associations (RFPAs) that play a vital role in local fire management across Eastern and Central Oregon. The bill also includes $1 million to support the work of RFPAs.

“We're facing larger fires than ever before in eastern Oregon and across our state,” Governor Kotek said. “Rangeland Fire Protection Associations have and will continue to be a first line of defense in rural communities, and it is important that we resource them. I am incredibly grateful for the resilience of these landowners who are volunteers dedicated to protecting their communities.”

"In rural Oregon, wildfire response often starts with neighbors, not sirens,” Representative Mark Owens (R-Crane) said. HB 3349 helps ensure our Rangeland Fire Protection Associations are recognized and equipped to do the job safely and effectively. This is about honoring their commitment and making sure rural communities are part of the solution."

Rangeland fire protection associations operate as independent associations of landowners that provide local wildfire protection. There are 28 RFPAs that provide fire protection across 17.6 million acres in Eastern and Central Oregon. Prior to this legislation, RFPAs had no direct access to ODF excess vehicles and supplies.

HB 3349 establishes the Rangeland Protection Association Fund and allocates $1 million to provide the associations with funding for firefighting and rangeland fire readiness, support for pursuing federal grants, and the transfer of firefighting assets.

###