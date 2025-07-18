Smoke and Wildfires Impacting Road Safety Across Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – As wildfires continue to impact parts of Oregon, Governor Tina Kotek has declared a State of Emergency, effective July 16, 2025, through December 31, 2025. Travelers are urged to use extra caution on the roads and know the conditions in the areas they are traveling to. Smoke can severely reduce visibility and create dangerous driving conditions. In some areas, wildfire activity has led to road closures or detours. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are working together to keep Oregonians safe—and they’re asking the public to do their part before hitting the road.

“If you’re planning a road trip this summer, make sure your car is ready,” OEM spokesperson, Erin Zysett said. “Start your trip with a full tank of gas or electric charge, check your tires and air conditioner, and know your route. Conditions can change quickly during wildfire season.”

OEM urges travelers to carry a well-stocked emergency car kit in case they become stranded or delayed. Your kit should include:

Jumper cables

Flares or a reflective triangle

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Blanket

Map or printed directions

Cell phone and car charger

Backup power supply

Hand-crank Weather Radio

N95 mask (to help filter smoky air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place if needed)

Wet wipes, garbage bags, and toilet paper for sanitation

Whistle to signal for help

Water and non-perishable snacks

Cash or traveler’s checks

Portable shovel

“Smoke affects visibility as well as air quality and can lead to sudden changes in driving conditions,” said Chris Varley, DEQ Spokesperson. “If visibility is poor or the air is hazardous, consider delaying your trip. Your safety comes first. If you must drive in smokey conditions, close all the windows and direct the car’s air system to recirculate to help reduce the amount of smoke entering the car.”