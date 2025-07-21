Ed 'Grizzly Bear' Grzybowski of Grizzly Bear Safety and Security Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WARRIOR, AL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When most people hear a company is about safety, they tend to think about locks, cameras, guards and protective services, but that is not the case for Ed Grzybowski, known personally and professionally as Grizzly Bear. Ed has a set of professional experiences in the navy, maritime operations, engineering, and OSHA management, which bring a whole different meaning to the safety topic. For Ed, monitoring safety is about programs and regulations that keep employers and employees clear of harm -- from machinery, materials, chemicals, and other potential industrial hazards. For companies, it is about protecting employers from liability, lawsuits and loss of revenue. Ed has another dimension to his broad knowledge as well, and that is the capacity to serve as an expert witness in trials related to employer or workplace hazards or damages.

Ed spent many years in government service and OSHA work and upon retiring decided to form his own consulting business in 2023. Having education and credentials in both Business Administration and Professional Safety make it easy for him to understand client needs and develop what they need to comply with OSHA, USCO, ISO 45001 and related guidelines. A major focus on his work is lagging indicators, the statistics that relate to the ramifications of non-compliance, and leading indicators, which are the proactive side. He spends a lot of time observing and analyzing historical data, assessing technical solutions, and giving sound advice.

Ed has worked and trained in the US, and also in the UK, Germany, and Italy, as well as locally around his home state of Alabama. In 2022 he received a US Department of Labor award for Workers Protection. Ed has over 25 years of dedicated safety management experience.

“It’s a business-to-business enterprise. I tell companies who have just undergone a safety inspection that this is not the end, and I help them to develop programs to improve front-end operations and negotiate a better outcome or even a fine reduction. I also recommend abatement strategies. With my history, I think I can bridge it better than most.”

Ed named the business, Grizzly Bear Safety and Security after his nickname. It was hard for some friends and shipmates to say his last name (pronounced Grabowski) and so they called him Grizzly or Grizzly Bear. Beyond the association with his name, a bear is a symbol of size and muscle, and the ability to find one’s way out of the woods and avoid the traps. These all ring true in his line of work.

“When you watch a TV show and someone is seen falling off a ladder, people often find it comical. But it is really a dangerous and sad thing. Understanding what is or is not an acceptable risk inside a workplace is a real challenge and I have built a wonderful career around it. People reach out to me to define the parameters and fix it.”

Hear more about what the Grizzly Bear is all about in his podcast interview with Doug Llewelyn. It will be highly informative and maybe help prevent a new problem. As a long-time member of the American Society of Safety Professionals, a Life Member of Phi Kappa Phi honor society and other professional associations, you can trust in his knowledge and experience.

Close Up Radio recently featured Ed "Grizzly Bear" Grzybowski in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday, July 15th at 10:00am EDT

For more information about Ed, including hiring him as a consultant or expert witness, visit the website: www.grizzlybearsafetysecurity.com

