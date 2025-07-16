Global Technology Services Company MethodHub India Head Quarters MethodHub Mohali Center MethodHub Chennai Center MethodHub Hyderabad Center

MethodHub Expands CRM Services with Strategic Focus on Salesforce and AI-Driven CRM Solutions

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA , INDIA, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MethodHub Software Limited, a global IT services provider with presence in Cloud, Data/ AI , and ERP/ CRM , is expanding its Salesforce and CRM practice with focus on Salesforce and AI-Driven CRM Solutions. The company is adopting a multi-pronged initiative to deepen its footprint in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) space through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. With operations in the US, India, and Canada; MethodHub will enhance its Salesforce Classic and Lightning capabilities while targeting complementary tools such as CLM (Contract Lifecycle Management), CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote), and Amazon Connect to build a robust, broad-based CRM offering.This expansion is part of MethodHub’s larger goal to become a dominant player in CRM services. The company’s roadmap includes acquiring niche firms to boost technical depth, diversify use cases, and accelerate go-to-market offerings across verticals. MethodHub’s Salesforce practice already delivers end-to-end solutions in both Classic and Lightning environments, and it plans to further extend its reach into enterprise automation via specialized CRM components.“Strategic acquisitions are a key part of our playbook,” said Aho Bilam, CEO of MethodHub. “We’re seeing growing demand from enterprises looking to modernize their CRM stack quickly, adding AI Capabilities and we are aligning our investments to deliver not only speed but also breadth and depth of capability.”As part of this effort, MethodHub is also investing in use-case solution accelerators and industry-specific point solutions, particularly in sectors like finance, healthcare, and retail. These are designed to help clients maximize the value of their CRM investments and get faster ROI through intelligent automation and data-driven insights.“We’re not just expanding capacity—we are expanding capabilities,” said Karthik, Chief Operating Officer. Our vision is to create a CRM Center of Excellence powered by innovation, speed, and scale.”Vijay, Data Specialist at MethodHub, emphasized the growing importance of data-led CRM: “As CRM systems evolve, they need to be fueled by actionable data. That’s where our data practice integrates seamlessly with our Salesforce services to provide decision support to business leaders and managers across the enterprise.With this expansion, MethodHub is positioning itself as a go-to partner for enterprises navigating the complexities of modern CRM—whether that means migrating legacy systems to Salesforce Lightning, optimizing quoting processes with CPQ, or building intelligent customer service operations through Amazon Connect.About MethodHub Software LimitedMethodHub is a global software services company headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operational centers in the United States, Canada, and India. The company specializes in Cloud, Data/AI, ERP/CRM, and Cybersecurity services. MethodHub delivers digital transformation solutions across key verticals including financial services, healthcare, retail, telecom, and manufacturing. Known for its technology partnerships, award-winning process and work environment, agile delivery, and outreach initiatives, MethodHub partners with clients to solve complex business challenges through better understanding of technology and the business context in which they are implemented.

