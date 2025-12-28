IIT Madras Pravartak (IITM Pravartak) and MethodHub have entered into a MoU

MethodHub Logo IIT Madras Pravartak Logo MethodHub India Head Quarters MethodHub Mohali Center MethodHub Chennai Center

IIT Madras Pravartak (IITM Pravartak) and MethodHub Software Limited have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IIT Madras Pravartak (IITM Pravartak) and MethodHub Software Limited have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and explore opportunities on building innovative, market-relevant IT solutions, combining IIT Madras Pravartak (IITM Pravartak)’s academic and research strengths with MethodHub’s customer context and enterprise delivery expertise, subject to mutually agreed project-specific arrangements.Under this partnership, both organizations intend to collaborate on advanced agentic AI platforms addressing modern data management challenges across sectors such as BFSI, government, and digital-native enterprises, where applicable.The proposed solutions focus on a suite of AI agents for guided data modeling, metadata management, data quality, catalog discovery, and operational monitoring. Leveraging suitable foundational models, vector databases, and enterprise metadata, these agents aim to automate and standardize data operations while supporting regulatory and institutional alignment.Based on preliminary assessments, the collaboration aims to significantly reduce manual, rules-driven effort, accelerate data project timelines, and enable productivity improvements, subject to implementation context. The collaboration may also result in reusable AI components and reference architectures, enabling enterprises to modernize data platforms in a cost-effective manner.The MoU establishes a framework for a sustained innovation pipeline, intended to enable automation, compliance readiness, faster time-to-market, and IT cost optimization.

