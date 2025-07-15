Upper Salmon River Chinook Fishery update: 7/15/25

Hi everyone,

The most common question I get at this point of the season is, “how much longer are we going to be able to fish?” Well, I can say that we’ll at least be able to continue fishing through this upcoming weekend, and as always, we’ll look at the numbers and see if we’re able to remain open after that.

During the fourth week of the Upper Salmon River Chinook Salmon fishery (7/7 to 7/14/25) we estimated that anglers harvested another 78 hatchery adult salmon and 25 hatchery jack salmon, bringing our season total up to 377 adults and 87 jacks harvested. During the past week, anglers also released an additional 57 salmon (11 hatchery adult salmon, 4 hatchery jacks, 10 unclipped jack salmon, and 32 unclipped adult salmon). Angler effort was slightly lower than the previous week, with an estimated 2,250 hours of effort, for an average catch rate of 14 hours per salmon caught and a harvest rate of 22 hours per salmon kept.

The harvest share table below shows our season harvest total (377) and remaining harvest share (137). Based on this, the fishery will remain open at least through the upcoming weekend, and we’ll review the numbers again next Monday to determine if we’ll be able to fish any longer.