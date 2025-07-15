Two Suspects Arrested in an Armed Kidnapping

The Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington Field Office, announce two arrests have been made in an armed kidnapping that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, at approximately 4:28 a.m., the victim was approached by two suspects in the 200 block of K Street, Northeast. The suspects assaulted and forced the victim into a vehicle. The suspects then drove the victim to multiple ATMs, demanding the victim withdraw cash. After taking the victims’ property, the suspects released the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, July 11, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 32-year-old Damon Middleton, of Southwest, DC and 27-year-old Michael Alston of Southeast, DC were arrested and charged with Armed Kidnapping.

CCN: 25069013

