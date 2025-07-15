MPD Searching for Suspects in H Street Burglaries

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating multiple suspects involved in burglaries that occurred at a liquor store in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, at approximately 5:10 a.m., three suspects forced entry into a liquor store located in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspects stole alcoholic beverages before fleeing the scene.

CCN: 25102080

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

On Thursday, July 10, 2025, at approximately 5:50 a.m., a suspect broke a glass door and entered a liquor store located 1300 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspect stole alcoholic beverages before fleeing the scene.

CCN: 25103675

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of these incidents, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

