Crews will be closing the UPRR bridge on Interchange Road for roadway repairs Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews will be closing the Union Pacific Railroad bridge on Interchange Road between Sewer Plant Road and Westgate Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 1 for roadway repairs. The work should take one day and the bridge will be reopened by Thursday, Oct. 2. Crews will be repairing a bump at the end of the bridge to smooth out the pavement for drivers.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans and work hours may vary. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.

UPRR bridge on Interchange Road. WYDOT Photo.